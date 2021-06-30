So, here’s a question: How is it reasonable to denigrate an entire group of people due to their lack of melanin (a pigmentation chemical) when the vast majority of people everywhere agree that it was horrific to denigrate another whole group of people due to the presence of melanin?
One of my favorite photos is of four Labrador Retriever dogs sitting together in a posed grouping. One is a chocolate lab, another is a blonde lab, a third is a white lab and the other one is a brown lab.
And there they sit, each one exactly the same in breed and blood, the only difference being their DNA melanin markers.
And here sits humanity: One blood with a variety of DNA traits for height, skin tone, hair texture and other features. But existing as one species in distinction to all other mammals, equal in intellectual capacity, equal in susceptibility to most diseases, and with so many other equalities and onenesses that it would take forever to list them.
So why does pigmentation divide humans? Why should melanin matter?
To be clear, it shouldn’t matter at all in that it is widely believed that all humans either descend from the mitochondrial DNA of a black woman from pre-history that lived somewhere in northeastern Africa or from the original brown-toned pair called Adam and Eve from somewhere in the Mesopotamian valleys along the Fertile Crescent.
Of course there are other theories from science and legend. Various reproductive unions of pre-humans and various sky-god stories being representative of the newest and oldest attempts at understanding.
But whether it is the dark-skinned mitochondrial Eve out of Africa or the brown-toned mitochondrial Eve out of Eden just doesn’t matter as to the development of later genetic distinctions.
Both stories require extensive migrations to support the fairer-skinned theories for people in the North Seas, the darker-skinned theories for those in the equatorial regions and the mixed-browns from everywhere else.
One macro- and micro-biologist from the Ivies developed a computer program that revealed that all current racial diversity could arise from one DNA-specific brown-toned pair in as few as nine or 10 generations.
Interestingly, the book of Genesis describes such a scenario. Noah is a member of the ninth generation from Adam and Noah’s three sons are part of the 10th generation and must surely have possessed the DNA to begin the process of racial diversity.
From Noah to the time of the Tower of Babel is some 200 to 250 years, leaving plenty of time for active procreation and the development of foundational racial identities that would flourish in the generations after the confusion of languages at Babel precipitated mass migrations to the north, to the east and to the southern land masses; continental areas we think of as Europe, Asia and Africa.
In creation all of mankind is of one blood and one basic DNA.
Embedded DNA patterns emerged and became uniquely part of the mostly black, mostly white and mostly brown people groups.
If anything, procreation between those groups is likely a move back in time to the beautiful coloration of the original brown-tone of Adam and Eve.
If this short article makes sense to you, it is likely that you are a person that accepts the biblical record on face; meaning that you believe that God has clearly revealed enough of the history of mankind to show that we are one blood and that the amount of melanin in our pigmentation is irrelevant.
This is important for many reasons, chief among them is that when John wrote that “God so loved the world” that he meant all people everywhere, and when he wrote that “Jesus died for the sins of the world” that he underscored the inclusiveness of the Gospel.
So, let’s just stop the madness behind modern racial constructions that rise from something that is clearly tagged as “theory” — new and novel theory to be sure — and focus on loving our neighbors as ourselves; a truth which is as old as the Law of Moses and the central teachings of Jesus.
Mike Womack is an independent public health educator and state certified drug and alcohol prevention specialist living and working during his “retirement” in McMinn County. He is available to share his vaping presentation with groups that might be interested. He can be reached at 423-920-6555.
