To the editor,
I am writing this letter in appreciation for an act of bravery and compassion I witnessed by an Etowah Police officer.
I think it was June 14 at 9:45 p.m. on the north end of Etowah.
I was riding my motorcycle home when I noticed an old pickup truck pulled over. The lights were on, but not flashing.
I thought that was odd and in the next moment it appeared there was a battle going on in the back of the truck! I turned around and as soon as I reached the truck I could see that the police officer was a female and she seemed to be holding the male down.
I asked her if she needed help and she said that the young man was having a seizure and she was protecting him from harming himself! She had contacted his mother and the EMTs.
If I could tell this officer how much she was respected by me for her professionalism I would, but I did not get her name. I hope this letter finds
her and she knows that she is among the best officers in Etowah!
George Rose
Etowah
