To the editor,
As a Tennessean concerned about climate change and a member of Citizen Climate Lobby, I would like to thank (U.S.) Rep. (Tim) Burchett for making his administrative assistant, Kelsey Wolfgram, available to speak to us on Dec. 13.
We spoke about the need to reduce carbon use and the benefits of federal legislation that would price carbon emissions and return the net revenue to households. These provisions are included in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, currently before Congress.
Rep. Burchett has met with Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers several times. We are fortunate to have a congressman who meets with his constituents about concern for the future of life on planet earth.
Regards,
David Thomforde
Athens
