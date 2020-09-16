To the editor,
I’m always thrilled when someone reads my columns!
And I’m especially thrilled to get all of the e-mails from people who liked them, or people who related to them, or even people who disagree with them because I know people are really thinking about what I wrote. To be bluntly honest, in all of the years I’ve written columns there have been far more people who agreed with me than those who did not and far more people who liked the columns than those who did not.
Writing my column is a personal accomplishment, as writing for a newspaper has been a lifelong dream for me and if I could somehow go back in time I would pursue a career in journalism. But I digress.
When I write a column, I always try to provide sources of the information contained therein so that the readers may have confidence in what I am writing. I could merely give my opinion and leave it at that, but that doesn’t meet the burden of factual information.
It’s one thing to write my opinion, but all that does is make people aware of what I think. In direct contrast, when sources are provided and readers can know my information is accurate, they then can trust in my opinion.
In addition, they can use the source information to form their own opinion, which may or may not result in a change of mind and/or heart.
I love the news, so much so that it is on my TV all day and night and the DVR is recording other news shows as I am watching another. I’ve always not only enjoyed watching the news but I have considered it my civic duty to stay informed so that I can make what I feel is the right choice when I vote.
To me, providing information in order to keep us all informed is the purpose of the news media.
The column I last wrote caused at least one man to do some thinking and that is always a good thing. He responded to my column with a letter to the editor which took up half of one entire page in the paper.
I enjoyed reading how he disagreed with me, but I must say that my column contained sources for every assertion that I made and, though he may disagree with my opinion, he cannot argue with the factual information I provided.
That factual information is how I formed my opinion when I stated “if Joe Biden wins the presidency we will lose our country as we know it.” The reader took issue with that statement, although it was followed by many paragraphs of information supporting it as fact.
Of course neither Joe Biden nor his running mate Kamala Harris has ever stated publicly that if they were elected we would lose our country as we know it. But we can know this is the case based on their own statements, their voting records in the Senate and on their support of legislation that promotes drastic changes in our country.
These were all listed in vivid detail in my column and when considered together they prove my hypothesis is fact.
I thank Mr. Barnette for his letter to the editor and I am glad my column prompted him to do some thinking of his own. I also did some thinking, looked over my source materials and decided to stand by every word I wrote.
If Joe Biden is elected, the day may come when neither Mr. Barnette nor I can write a column or a letter to the editor in a local newspaper. We may see the day that we are told how to feel, how to act, how to work, how to worship and what to do with our money. That is the gist of socialism and/or communism, which is the main goal of “The Green New Deal” which was one of the sources for my column.
That’s why you’d better think.
Haroldean Thompson
Etowah
