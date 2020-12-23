To the editor,
The real world has been affected in so many ways in 2020 and the changes are certain to follow into 2021.
I thought a reflection on the timeless significance of Christmas just might help with perspective. I found this anonymous piece over 20 years ago and actually had it printed in The DPA in 2003 just a few months after coming to Athens as pastor of the Athens First Baptist Church. I hope it ministers to your hearts as it has mine.
•
“In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.” The gospel account is attentive to the thereness and thus the so-ness of what happened.
A real mother, a real baby, a real promise kept. He is called Immanuel, which means “God with us.”
“In Him was life,” writes John, “and the life was the light of men.” The darkness will rage against the light in a real cross and a real death. Nonetheless, John writes, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
Christmas is family and song and food and sentiment and gifts, but Christmas is not timeout from the real world. For the billions that have believed, who believe today, and who will believe until the end of time, Christmas is the real world. God becoming one of us so that we may become the children of God is the axis mundi, the center around which all else turns.
It happened. Not in the timelessness of myth, nor in antiquity beyond recall, nor in the virtual reality of cyberspace, but in the real world and in real time. In the only time there is. In our time.
To every child, and to every adult mature enough to become a child again, comes the invitation to believe, and in believing to behave. To love as, in Him, we are loved; to forgive as we are forgiven; to understand as we are understood; to bear with others as He bears with us. To live, as He said, in the truth that makes us free. And then to die, in the sure hope of Heaven’s dawn.
In the real world. In real time. In a world of wars and famines and dreadful plagues, of loves disappointed and loves betrayed, of promises broken and innocent lives cut short, of affluent masses rich in things and poor in soul, of cruelty triumphant and kindness scorned, of dishonesty praised and honor debased.
Into such a world and such a time, into our world and our time, came the light that shines in the darkness. And the darkness has not overcome it. The darkness will never, never ever, overcome it.
•
An hour on the internet did not afford me the privilege of discovering just who wrote this piece or in what context it was written. But it sure seems appropriate on the eve of the Eve of the birth of the Savior, to stop and remember that the tragedies of the now are not the new normal.
No, the real normal is what lies ahead in faith.
I wish you the best Christmas ever. Yeah, really.
Mike Womack Englewood
