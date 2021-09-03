To the editor,
To family, friends, strangers and neighbors:
Thank you for allowing me to share my thoughts and prayers that God so graciously has spoken to me in the last couple years.
Thank you Mr. Dewey Morgan for opening your heart and joining me in offering hope and encouragement in such troubled times. It is time for me to take a bigger step toward God’s vision and will for my life.
Stay strong, enjoy your journey and soon we will meet again on the other side of Jordan.
Humbly,
Miriam Davis
