To the editor,
I enjoyed reading the recent article, “Here’s Some Great Advice to Sing Along With.”
I think the author is absolutely right — each of us, as individuals, must stop and think about the upcoming presidential election. I could not agree more our country is in big trouble.
And I totally agree this is the most important election in my 74 years on this planet. It is true some cities in the United States are having issues. There is hate — a lot of it — in this country. I think the federal government needs to be more involved in solving the multiple areas of crisis in which U.S. citizens find themselves, but should not send federal troops when they are not requested by cities and states.
I also think both Democratic and Republican governors need support from the federal government and our situation, under this administration, is not just a blue state problem. 2020 has indeed been a very bad year for many citizens, businesses, states and local governments across this nation.
I also agree our nation is dealing with a horrible and deadly virus — COVID-19. I disagree with the author’s statement, “at its worst forced a shutdown of the economy.”
The over 190,000 deaths, still increasing, are the worst part of this deadly virus.
I wish the shutdown and economic crisis were over, but regrettably for many it is not. And as for the statement “the virus persists,” it certainly does.
So even though it may be true “the numbers are thankfully coming down” in some areas, the impacts of the virus remain grave and to stop with the idea it is lessening is an extreme oversimplification of where we are as a country.
We must deal with the pandemic before we can truly deal with the economic crisis. And the third leg of the solution of our many problems must address the racial and societal disparities between the wealthy and the very poor.
The shutdown of our economy “resulted in the loss of thousands of small businesses” many for good, never to reopen. In hindsight many, but certainly not all, would agree we reopened too soon — thus the drastic increase in illness and death that could have perhaps been avoided with a little more economic sacrifice in the beginning.
We should applaud the bipartisan government support for the people and businesses of our great country, passed in record time and with adequate resources that really helped those suffering from the pandemic and the resulting failing economy.
It helped many people and businesses. But they need more help — immediately. I am very uncomfortable and disappointed with the political decisions by the Senate not to consider the second package so desperately needed after the House bill was presented months ago; and do not understand Mitch McConnell’s decision to ignore the House bill and not allow public dialogue and communication between the parties in an attempt to reach a greatly needed support package for our country, states, counties, cities and citizens.
At best, we may have consensus the government should be funded and not shut down in these unprecedented times.
We do have an incumbent and a challenger “who have very different visions for our country.” I am in 100% agreement that Aretha Franklin’s song “Think” is excellent advice for all qualified, registered voters who must cast his or her vote in the upcoming presidential election; and “you’d better think” about how your vote may affect the whole of this country and indeed the world.
It would be good, however, to have a little more explanation why the author thinks the election of Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris would mean “we would lose our country as we know it.” Somehow, but it is not the author’s opinion, “it is based upon ‘his’ own words and those of Senator Harris’ words.”
I don’t recall either ever saying they have any intent, real or implied, that we will “lose our country as we know it” when they are elected. Unless of course the author is basing her opinion on the points below that were quoted in her article.
The following quotes, beyond the traditional gun control and abortion debates, describing issues attributed to the Democratic candidates and the loss of “our country as we know it,” caught my attention.
1. “Climate change is an existential threat to our country.”
2. The Democratic candidates “have supported at least parts of ‘The Green New Deal’ (GND).”
3. The GND Bill “seeks to solve the climate crisis by combining quick action to get to net-zero greenhouse gas admissions and 100% renewable energy by 2030.”
4. “The right to ‘single payer’ healthcare for all.”
5. “A guaranteed job at a living wage.”
6. “Affordable housing.”
7. “Free college education.”
8. “Ending destructive energy extraction” including: fracking, tar sands, mountain top removal, natural gas pipelines and uranium mines.
9. “Halt any investment in fossil fuel infrastructure, including natural gas, and phase out all fossil fuel power plants. Phase out nuclear power and end nuclear subsidies. End all subsidies for fossil fuels and impose a greenhouse gas fee/tax to charge polluters for the damage they may have created.”
“You’d better THINK.” (Caps my emphasis)
As for guns, to quote the author: “What about guns?” I think there is ample discussion about gun control, pro and con, but too little action. To summarize my views, I think no one needs to carry around an AR-15 or AK-47, especially a 17 year old minor who comes from out of state to protect businesses and help the “men in blue” as part of a militia group, without any legal, formal requests or authorizations.
It’s not for me, but I don’t care if gun enthusiasts have automatic weapons for fun and target shooting, but the assertion they are needed for hunting and protection is overkill — no pun intended. I have relatives who really enjoy having “shoots” and playing with their grown up toys. But they don’t carry them into Walmart or Waffle House or on public streets even though they can.
There should be some room for compromise, say making sure all people purchasing guns have a background check with no loopholes. Why isn’t there room for compromise?
“You’d better THINK.”
As for abortion, I am a man. It is not my place to tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body — and that has far reaching connotations. I do not believe life begins at conception or at a first electrical pulsation within an unviable, evolving fetus.
Never would I force my belief on others and I am fine with others thinking I am wrong. I do not support abortions as birth control and do not think birth control is abortion; nor do I think a late term abortion is something that should happen as a routine intervention.
But in case of the mother’s life at risk, the family facing that horrible decision must make that choice, with science based medical advice and guidance from their personal, private or religious beliefs and trusted counselors.
I believe in their right to make decisions that are right and acceptable to them, no matter what their final decision. For me, religious beliefs are personal and private; and I do not think forcing one’s religious beliefs on others without their agreement is acceptable.
Especially by some, mostly male politicians, who are passing state and local laws that limit and violate a woman’s right to privacy concerning her body; for the purpose of stopping all abortions.
It is not acceptable to me laws can be passed based on someone else’s religious belief. Shared societal values maybe, but not personal religious beliefs.
And I think it is a violation between church and state for religious and politically-focused politicians to pass laws imposing their personal religious beliefs on people who do not hold the same beliefs. In our democratic society we can share and respect societal and shared value goals without legally imposing specific religious beliefs on all citizens.
There is a major difference between shared, overlapping values on which this country was founded and specific, personal religious beliefs.
I don’t expect everyone to believe as I do, nor would I impose universal laws based on religion.
Over the years since college I have personally studied and written much about how I view the world. I eventually organized my thoughts and notes into a statement of my world view.
It is very satisfying to pick up a document and read what you believe about the world that you wrote. It is even more satisfying to review what you believed once upon a time and recognize how much you have changed your beliefs over the years.
It is strongly suggested all people who can, especially the younger, take the time to journal.
I did a lot over the past decades, but I admit, being retired and having 74 years of life experiences are real assets. It is so much easier to look back to past beliefs and compare to current beliefs now than it is to think about what beliefs one may have tomorrow.
For me, my beliefs evolve. I wish everyone could believe that. It could enhance real communication.
I believe we should all take personal responsibility to meet our needs on all levels within our unique set of life circumstances. But in doing so I believe every choice we make should consider the whole — the family, the community, the county, the state, the country and yes even the world and perhaps beyond.
That is really hard, if not impossible to do. The universe is big and from our reference point on Earth, that is certainly a big undertaking. I also believe by choosing the worldview I have, and trying to act within it, I must consider all our actions as a process in progress, unfolding as we grow, not as a way to reach a predetermined end product.
My worldview is in many ways my personal and spiritual belief system. It is overwhelming at times, but if I persist in trying, I believe I am doing the most I can to deal with my personal reasons for being alive. I decided God is very big too and if I want to maintain the bond I feel we have, my role is to keep working hard to better understand who I am and the world I live in.
So, if my life purpose is related to understanding how to be responsible for myself, and helping others when I can, I think God understands what I am trying to do even if I never achieve total understanding myself.
I think to understand God’s will — in our own unique ways — we have to stop thinking in terms of right and wrong, left and right, blue and red, conservative and progressive or especially Republican and Democrat; but have respect for other views by starting our dialogues and communications from a position and acknowledgement that we respectfully accept both belief systems as valid and not wrong!
If we could ever get to a point for starting from this viewpoint, we might indeed move closer to a peaceful world.
That requires thinking beyond “I” and actively moving toward “we.” I hold hope we can.
I agree whole heartedly, “You’d better THINK” — but even wider than most of us do right now. After all, no matter what you think or believe, we are all in this together. That really cannot be disputed.
Dialogue and communication can lead to a better future, if we take responsibility for ourselves and attempt to consider the whole, in each and every choice we make. I know the world doesn’t need another “-ism” right now, but I have one for you anyway. My “-ism” is the essence of my worldview, which I titled Holistic Individualism.
“You’d Better Think,” so let’s all think together. Our shared future may depend on it.
Paul Barnette
Etowah
