To the editor,
Thomas Paine in Dec. of 1776 wrote “these are the times that try men’s souls” in his aptly named American Crisis.
We are now in for it — Jan. 10 New York Times published an article on the continuing threat: “We took the building once. We can take it again,” goes the chatter on Parler. Everything latent in Trump — the racist incitements, the threats, the corrosive grievance and whinging entitlement, the alienation, the abandoning of norms both civic and personal, his love and glorification of force, the abdication of responsibility — they are here now, unleashed among us.
In the Iliad Homer wrote “Rage who is such a little thing at first soon walks about with her head striking heaven.” The anger we have to contend with is only heightened by fear: the fear engendered by the pandemic, by the cascade of lies issuing from the president.
I know the words are attributed to Jefferson: the price of liberty is eternal vigilance; but no matter because now we must be vigilant, detached from our anger at what was perpetrated on Epiphany. It was a long time coming and we could see it all the way from 2016.
We knew it was coming, the only question being when. Now we must stand for our democracy like we have never done before — our weapons are our voices, our pens, our votes.
Thomas Hobbes wrote that hell is the truth seen too late. There are some amongst us, our fellow citizens who have found the taste of ashes in their mouths, that what they embraced is nothing but a hollow man, an empty lie. But the real danger lies in his erasure of norms: personal, social, civic, institutional in order to serve his narcissism, his bloated sense of grandiosity and unearned privilege.
The cultists, the neo-fascists, the white supremacists, the right-wing militias are all emboldened, are all engaged in a greater field of action. They have been given permission by the president of the United States to wreak havoc upon us.
He has unleashed these dogs of civil unrest, anti-democratic, violent: now it is up to us, everyday Americans, to rise to this moment.
So welcome to American history, a history of two Americas. One is the Civil War, the bloodiest conflict in our history, fought to end slavery, fought to bring economic, social and political autonomy to African Americans.
What a great idea, lasting about 10 years, until the advent of Jim Crow, the Jim Crow South become the Jim Crow nation still with us in white intransigence to this day.
The other America: the America of immigrants, of diversity, of racial and ethnic wealth, of promise, of talent, of energy, now in the year of our Lord 2021 showing us the way forward, a new day, a new political vision of social and economic justice, of environmental justice, of reproductive justice — the old promise of America, dusted off, shined up, made possible again.
Our moment: who is dreaming this time?
Regards
Patricia Waters
Athens
