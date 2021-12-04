To the editor,
I want to thank the ladies that helped me at the Veterans Parade in Etowah.
The arms on my lawn chair broke, collapsing the chair, sending me backwards onto the concrete sidewalk.
Two kind ladies helped me to stand and made sure I was all right. My back was hurt, but I had no broken bones. After the event in Etowah ended, others asked if I was OK.
Thank you everyone for being so kind, helpful and caring!
Helen Churchwell
Etowah
