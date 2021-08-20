To the editor,
Hello from Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch and McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.
This Saturday, Aug. 21, we will be assisting as presenters in an upcoming free interactive and education experience for adults: “Hidden in Plain Sight” is an interactive display of a teenage bedroom set up with mock drug paraphernalia hidden in various places.
Additional community partners will educate and provide insight to the current trends in youth substance abuse and drug paraphernalia and how to keep a drug free home. “Hidden in Plain Sight” will be conducted at the new McMinn Higher Education Center, across from DENSO.
As former patrol deputies, school resource officers and parents ourselves, we’re both painfully aware of the various pitfalls involved in raising a child. As technology evolves and the world becomes ever smaller, it’s increasingly difficult for parents to stay abreast of the dangers their children face.
To that end, we’re both excited to announce a program called “Hidden in Plain Sight.”
Our respective law enforcement careers have evolved very differently and in vastly different geographic locations. Even though the locations were different, we’ve often seen the same stories play out over and over.
When we’ve responded to incidents where a parent discovers their child has illicit drugs or weapons, dad and mom are often genuinely surprised. Their response is often along the lines of: “This can’t be right … my child doesn’t do things like this.”
After further investigation, though, the signs were always there. The same can be said when working with teachers in a school setting. We’ve both been approached by teachers who shared suspicions that problems were developing with specific students.
It’s always disappointing when their suspicions prove to be true.
We are all guilty of ignoring or dismissing what is right in front of us. As parents, we’ve been guilty of this as well. No one wants to think their child would engage in dangerous or risky behaviors, but the reality is that many do. Parenting is hard, but a few things can help.
First, don’t wait for your kids to make a mistake. Sit down together and start talking about things now, working though different scenarios and decisions that the teenager might encounter.
Even talking through incidents that your child’s friends have faced are good points to begin conversations. Talk together about the role of your child and specifically what is expected of them and how you as a parent will react and respond.
A great subject to set expectations about is technology. Phones today are not simply phones. They’re packed with apps and have internet access.
One of the greatest ironies of modern parenting is that so many of us diligently manage our children’s curfews and whereabouts, only to let them go digitally anywhere, anytime and with anyone. Both of us work with our wives to set boundaries for our children regarding their phones.
While phone checks weren’t an everyday occurrence at either of our houses, an understanding exists that periodic phone checks were a condition of having the device. An upfront understanding and ongoing dialogue about the expectations can help to ease arguments about the matter.
One of the greatest challenges for a parent trying to responsibly manage their children’s technology is this: they’re simply smarter than we are about it. We often take for granted that they grew up immersed in technology.
It’s a world our generation was adopted into, but theirs was born in it. The same can be said of illicit activity. Parents that are concerned enough to actively protect their children from illicit activities often haven’t stepped into that world themselves. It’s hard to know what to look for.
Hidden in Plain Sight is designed specifically to remedy that problem. Both of our departments ascribe to a community policing philosophy, which basically means working with the community to make our hometown safer.
This program not only educates parents on danger signs to look for in their child’s life, it also equips them with skills to develop a more observant, yet fair, parent-child relationship.
We hope to see you there.
Joe Guy
McMinn County Sheriff’s Department
Cliff Couch
Athens Police Department
