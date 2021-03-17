Absolutely a seed no one wanted – and still don’t want.
But I will stretch towards the heavens and shine. My petals have been broken, my seeds scattered in hopes they fall through cracks and never take root.
Well, haters, God chose different. My roots are strong, my growth continuing and the colors of my self outshine the darkness you wanted for me – so hate all you want!
I’m here! I’m beautiful! And I’m not going anywhere!
Miriam Davis
Athens
