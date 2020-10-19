To the editor,
This letter is primarily directed to young voters, especially those voting for the first time.
My primary purpose for sharing my opinion is an attempt to help rethink how much we see ourselves as different and hopefully help us realize how much we all have in common. I try to make the point, we agree on much — even many of the issues.
The problem arises when we have absolute, opposite views about how to implement solutions to deal with our shared issues. So, how do we move past our disagreements?
If we remain absolute in our positions thinking “the other” is wrong — as our current political and religious systems encourage — we will never be able to act or govern as we the people. We must find a way to begin dialogue and communicate so we can “do better together.”
I hold hope we can and will do that.
I follow national politics more than many, especially many of you who are voting for the first time and might actually read this. I monitor local news and a range of cable news channels, switching back and forth from one to another to see how various issues and views are presented.
I was born and raised in Etowah, leaving at about your age to complete my architecture degree at UTK. I am now 74 years old and have had a wide range of experiences in my life, especially extensive world travel and living in Africa as a Peace Corps volunteer.
You would be surprised how much I agree with your age group beliefs that many old people like me think are crazy. My life experiences helped me gain an understanding of how human beings are alike, at any age — here in McMinn County and indeed around the world.
I have personally studied and written much, just for me, about how I view the world. I eventually organized my thoughts and notes into a statement of my world view.
I admit, the time I have being retired and having 74 years of life experiences are real assets. Believe it or not I had beliefs just like many of you and your parents have today when I was your age.
Over my life experiences, my beliefs have evolved. If everyone could evolve their beliefs, it might enhance real communication about our perceived differences.
I recently shared my thoughts in The DPA concerning gun control and abortion. To summarize, I think no one needs to openly or publicly carry around an AK-47, as part of a militia group, with no formal requests or authorizations. As a hobby, guns are not for me, but I don’t care if gun enthusiasts have automatic weapons for fun and target shooting.
I have relatives who do that. But they don’t carry them into Walmart or Waffle House. Why isn’t there room for compromise?
As for abortion, I am a man and think it is not my place to tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. Never would I force my belief on others and I am fine with others thinking I am wrong.
For a person facing that decision, I think with science-based medical advice and guidance from personal religious beliefs it is her right to make. For me, religious beliefs are personal and private and I do not think forcing one’s religious beliefs on others without their agreement is acceptable.
I believe health care is a right not a privilege and there are multiple ways to achieve access to health care for all, if we have dialogue about how, at a cost all can afford; together, “we the people” can create a strategy for a better healthcare system.
Forget all the labels for how to do that, we just have to do it. By observation, our for-profit, employment based healthcare system has not served us as well as other systems have served other developed and undeveloped countries.
The United States has a disproportionate amount of cases of COVID-19 and currently 215,000-plus deaths. We are first in the world for cases and deaths.
That’s a first place most of us do not want. It is feasible to fix our healthcare system — if we come together and try.
As for a living wage, why shouldn’t all people have a job with a living wage? Simply put, if people at the bottom of the wealth scale were paid a living wage, it is likely 95% to 100% of the net income would be spent, returning those funds to small and local businesses and the ailing economy, helping our local and national economies grow — thus helping all to rise, not just the very wealthy.
I think it would be wonderful if college were free to all who wanted it. What’s wrong with that as a goal? We need dialogue and communication around college debt, costs and access for all.
We need to discuss early education and childcare for all at an affordable cost. A part of the solution is national access to high speed internet, in all rural and urban communities, at an affordable cost — ideally provided through a not-for-profit local program rather than a for-profit corporation.
I think our planet is threatened by climate change and we must do something about it. I accept scientific evidence climate change is real and think dialogue should be about how we deal with it, not if it is real.
What’s wrong with having a clean, sustainable environment as a goal? That can only happen if we cooperate and figure out how. I sense the solution involves providing people alternative jobs and training, other than ones that pollute the environment and also do harm to workers.
Many workers probably do not have the resources to access education, move or do anything but what they have always done. Most employers never consider sharing profits by paying a living wage and providing opportunities for the poor to advance.
Efforts to stop increasing pollution are also ignored to increase profits.
Moving from fossil fuels to a new cleaner environment will not happen overnight. Change usually occurs over time. Unless we have a national strategy we will most likely remain in a stalemate.
By redefining our educational systems and making them accessible to all, minor and adult, there is a potential for industries of the past to evolve. Holding on to the past, in a world attempting to outpace U.S. efforts, is a recipe for relegating our great country to less of a world leader than it was or should be.
As we evolve, I believe every choice we make should consider the whole — the family, the community, the county, the state, the country and, yes, even the world and perhaps beyond.
That is really hard, if not impossible, to do but that is how I have chosen to view the world and my purpose in it. My world view is in many ways my personal and spiritual belief system.
It is overwhelming at times, but if I persist in trying, I believe I am doing the most I can to deal with my personal reasons for being alive. So my role is to keep working hard to better understand who I am and the world I live in.
If my life purpose is related to understanding how to be responsible for myself and helping others when I can, I think God understands what I am trying to do even if I never achieve total understanding myself.
I think to understand God’s will — in our own unique ways — we have to stop thinking in terms of right and wrong, left and right, blue and red, conservative and progressive or especially Republican and Democrat; but have respect for other views by starting our dialogues and communications from a position and acknowledgement that we respectfully accept all belief systems as valid and not wrong!
If we could ever get to starting from this view point, we might indeed move closer to a peaceful world. That requires thinking beyond “I” and actively moving toward “we.” I hold hope we can.
Paul Barnette
Etowah
