To the editor,
I travel Green Street in Athens five days a week in the busiest times of travel to and from work.
As I approach the Hawk Beacon for the TW(U) students, I can't help but cringe at the sight of students rushing across the street without stopping the high flow of traffic. It was Christmas time in 1998. I was in downtown Cleveland (and) I had approached a Hawk Beacon at a one-way, two-lane traffic light. The light was red; I looked at the driver at the light and he motioned me to cross. I looked back at the light to make sure it was still red and again he motioned me across.
What he didn't see that I sure didn't was the second lane of traffic was coming from the previous light and by the time that I stepped out in front of that oncoming car, the light I was at had turned green. I was hit as a pedestrian at 37 MPH.
Laying in a puddle of blood, unconscious, the paramedics lifted me up to place me on a gurney and my left leg from the mid-shin down was lying beside me. It was carelessness. I didn't use the light to cross the walk. I cannot imagine the fear of the driver that hit me. That is probably something they will NEVER forget.
Drivers are distracted with cell phones and whatever may be going on inside that vehicle. And then there is just a pedestrian, like myself, and what I see every day, at TW(U), Green Street at that Hawk Beacon, crossing this walk without waiting for the light to stop traffic, for you to cross safely. There you are stepping out in front of a car that is a total blind spot to the driver. You don't think things will happen to you, but they do; they did to me and that is why I should share this story.
I survived that accident, but will you? Please take the time to press the button to stop the traffic so you can cross safely.
Cynthia Hudik
