To the editor,
This letter is to show appreciation to the people of McMinn County for the support given to the McMinn County Education Foundation’s programming, which includes: The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, support for the McMinn County Adult Education Program, Youth Leadership Awards and Day on TWU’s Campus, 8th Grade Career Day, scholarships for STEM Camp at TWU, scholarships for Athens Area Council for the Arts Camps for children, scholarships for high school seniors, Stuff the Bus, support for the YMCA’s YCAP Program, and community grants.
We are especially grateful to the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties for their support as one of their partner agencies.
Special thanks also go to the following:
• The C. Scott & Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation
• The George R. Johnson Family Foundation
• DENSO
• The Athens Federal Community Foundation
• The Athens Kiwanis Club
• The McMinn County Fund of the East Tennessee Foundation
• Volunteer Electric Customer Share Grants
• The Brock/Davidson Foundation
• The Athens Walmart
• Sharon Brown State Farm Insurance
• The Schwab Foundation
Without the support of these and other clubs, businesses, organizations and many individuals the MCEF would not be able to provide these programs for the enhancement of educational programs in McMinn County. Thank you to the local YMCA for providing free childcare for adult education students.
Sincerely,
Julia Reedy
Executive director, McMinn County Education Foundation
