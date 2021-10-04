To the editor,
Fall is a great time to gather up some new books to read when the weather starts to turn less pleasant.
Can a home have too many books? Come by the Meigs Decatur Public Library Wednesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to shop for books, puzzles, DVDs, books on CD for all ages.
Some of the books are a result of our weeding out books from our library and many are donated by others. The Friends of the Meigs Decatur Public Library will use the proceeds to purchase new items for the library’s collection.
Judy Luster
Library director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.