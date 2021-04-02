To the editor,
We would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff of the McMinn County Health Department for the excellent service in giving vaccines for COVID-19.
The process was so easy in getting an appointment, being seen as soon as we arrived and waiting briefly to be sure we were doing well after receiving our vaccine. One month later, we were called to receive our second vaccine, which also was done in the same well-organized manner.
At all times, the staff was professional and courteous. Their service to the community is appreciated.
Jon and Helen Churchwell
Benton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.