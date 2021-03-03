You are the only Father I know and what I know is to You I am more precious than gold.
You love me from a distance, yet still hold me in Your arms. You help mommy sing me lullabies as angels rock me to the place of dreamers’ charms.
You see my needs, my wants, my tears and with constant care You show me how special Your love really is.
I play, I laugh, I sing my songs — “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “Old McDonald” and “Jesus loves me, this I know” — all the while You protect me as down my path I go.
Miriam Davis
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.