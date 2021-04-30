You always lift me up

Whenever I am down

You keep my eyes wide open

And my feet on sacred ground

Find me always thankful for

The blessings in my life and

Thank you, sweet Jesus, for

Your mercy on this sinful

Heart of mine.

Thank you, Lord, for your love

Thank you, Lord, for the fear

That convicts my heart and

Lets me know that you are always near.

But most of all I want to

Thank you, sweet Jesus,

For Your mercy on this

Sinful heart of mine.

Please keep me in Your presence

When I struggle through the day

Remind me of those nail-scarred

Hands and feet at night

When me and Raven kneel to pray.

Keep the love of Jesus forever

Centered in our minds

And thank you, sweet Jesus,

For Your mercy on

This sinful heart of mine.

Miriam Davis

Athens

