You always lift me up
Whenever I am down
You keep my eyes wide open
And my feet on sacred ground
Find me always thankful for
The blessings in my life and
Thank you, sweet Jesus, for
Your mercy on this sinful
Heart of mine.
Thank you, Lord, for your love
Thank you, Lord, for the fear
That convicts my heart and
Lets me know that you are always near.
But most of all I want to
Thank you, sweet Jesus,
For Your mercy on this
Sinful heart of mine.
Please keep me in Your presence
When I struggle through the day
Remind me of those nail-scarred
Hands and feet at night
When me and Raven kneel to pray.
Keep the love of Jesus forever
Centered in our minds
And thank you, sweet Jesus,
For Your mercy on
This sinful heart of mine.
Miriam Davis
Athens
