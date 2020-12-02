Cling to ones around you who are faithful, sincere and love the Lord.
The devil is craving and taking everyone he can get his hands on. Rise up, believers, and slay those wolves with the blood of Calvary.
It’s time to be warriors rather than just believers. Take back your family and neighbors.
Put the blood on your doorpost, light your candles and pray.
God is with you, mighty warriors.
In the name of Jesus.
Miriam Davis
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.