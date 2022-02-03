McMinn County hit the national spotlight last week after the county school board’s decision on Jan. 10 to remove the graphic novel “Maus” from its reading series.
The school board members cited eight instances of profanity — including taking the Lord’s name in vain — and the depiction of a nude woman, along with instances of violence and suicide, as their reasons for removing the novel about the Holocaust from its 8th grade curriculum.
As part of the motion, MCS staff were instructed to find another book that taught about the Holocaust to fill the void.
Was it the right decision? Was the decision made in the right way or should they have followed the system’s policy for changes in curriculum?
Those are very fair questions to ask and people across the county and across the nation have varying beliefs on it. In reality, that is the debate that should be taking place.
Unfortunately, it’s not.
The proper role of media in society should be to accurately and without passion report what happens in the world and let readers, viewers, etc. make informed conclusions.
Poor journalism incorporates bias, personal viewpoints and coy attempts to lead readers or viewers toward a certain conclusion into their reporting. Sadly, the latter is all too common in today’s world.
Beginning Wednesday night, the national media began to pick up on the story of the removal of “Maus” and that’s when things began to get distorted.
In just a few hours time, national news outlets took concerns about the age-appropriateness of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel — with the minutes of the meeting laid out in front of them showing the desire to teach about the Holocaust — and made efforts to direct viewers and readers toward the idea that the school board members had a hesitancy about teaching about the Holocaust.
This was poor journalism.
Again, was the school board correct in its decision? That’s a very fair question to ask. Limiting access to information should be done in a very deliberate, serious way and even then should be done very sparingly, if at all.
But to connect the decision that took place on Jan. 10 with International Holocaust Remembrance Day that was recognized 2-1/2 weeks later is attempting to lead people to a certain conclusion without actual evidence.
To insinuate — again, without evidence connecting the two — that this is part of a political movement to only teach topics in neat, partisan ways is poor journalism.
For an unbiased, dispassionate news story to include these sorts of bunny trails without evidence that they’re connected in some way is unacceptably poor journalism. That it came from major, mainstream media outlets is quite a statement on the condition of journalism in today’s world.
A lot is made in today’s world about the detrimental effects of misinformation and disinformation and it is quite a problem. Regardless of political persuasion, the pushing of narratives without evidence — or, even worse, in spite of conflicting evidence — is something we should be seeking to stamp out. Sadly, this is yet another in a long line of national media outlets engaging in a practice they claim to abhor.
This was certainly a newsworthy decision by the school board and The DPA covered the Jan. 13 regular meeting in person and had a story in the Saturday, Jan. 29 edition of the paper.
Without the evidence-free inferences that this was some attempt by nefarious actors to memory-hole the Holocaust, it’s a very legitimate question whether or not the national media would have had any interest in it.
But being able to tar and feather an entire community regardless of the existence of even a shred of direct evidence that they did what they’re accused of is too fulfilling for some in the media to pass up, apparently.
