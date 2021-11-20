Drama and personal grievance are no way to run a government.
Confusion on that point can be understood when watching the embarrassment that has been Washington D.C. over the past six years, but it’s time for our elected officials and the citizens of Athens to get serious about their responsibilities. For too long now, private grudges and attention-mongering have taken over the city government and it could have significant repercussions.
A few years ago, personal vendettas took the forefront in Niota and the result was the town losing its insurance for a few days — requiring it to shut down — among other issues.
Now, in Athens, we have government officials more interested in sniping at each other and trying to prove they’re right than lead effectively and we have citizens who, instead of holding all their government officials accountable, are choosing sides and creating a narrative that fits what they want reality to be.
Now is not the time to lay blame. In fact, in our view, neither side is “the good guy” at this point and both sides wield their fair share of the blame for the situation.
As Dave Mason once noted in his 1977 hit song, “There ain’t no good guy, there ain’t no bad guy, there’s only you and me and we just disagree.”
In the course of the past month, the City of Athens has seen its police chief fired, multiple soap opera-inspired hearings over alleged wrongdoings, a suspension of the city manager and him violating that suspension, followed by an apparent attempt to fire him on Tuesday night. And that’s not taking into account an ongoing lawsuit in district court alleging that members of the city government infringed on the free speech rights of a citizen.
In a free country, it is the right and the responsibility of the citizenry to hold their government officials accountable. Living in the town that played host to the Battle of Athens, citizens demanding integrity from the government is something we are particularly familiar with.
However, that responsibility must cut both ways. Holding one side of the political aisle accountable while overlooking or excusing the faults of the other is shirking that duty in favor of political opportunism.
Only telling one side of the story makes us no better than those we claim to desire to hold accountable.
For the sake of the betterment of our city, all citizens of Athens — elected and unelected — must put aside ego and personal grievances. We should embrace our political differences and disagreements and, instead of allowing them to drive a wedge between us, have honest discussions about how to bridge the gap.
This country was built on disagreements on how best to operate the government. It’s a hallmark that has stood the test of time and was even encouraged in our founding documents.
But we must strive to ensure that those political disagreements don’t turn into personal grievances and petty sniping between opposing sides. One of the benefits of local governance is that we all know each other and should be able to work out our differences in a civil manner.
We have the opportunity here in Athens to put our private issues aside and show that we’re better than the cesspool that is Washington D.C. and that local governance truly is the superior form of leadership.
But the longer we let our egos and personal grudges get in the way, the more difficult it will be to dig ourselves out of this hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.