As COVID-19 cases surge higher in the local area, it is important that we not give in to fatigue and frustration.
It is understandable that, after nearly a year of hearing about the coronavirus, we tire of the virus. We want to go back to our normal lives, as they were before COVID reared its ugly head.
We at The DPA share the exasperation of many of you in regard to the virus. We would like nothing more than for the virus to vanish, as if it were never there.
But, that’s not the case. And with the Christmas holiday coming up next week, it has become more important than ever that we remain cognizant of the virus and the actions we can take to limit its spread.
The difficult reality is that the more we act against the coronavirus, the more normal life will be. If we socially distance, wear face coverings and limit our gatherings, sporting events will be safe to continue, schools can reopen and places of business will feel comfortable staying open.
Now is not the time to give in to the desire to ignore this virus. The end is in sight.
The proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is now present, as it has been announced that one COVID vaccine has been delivered to Tennessee and another is nearing FDA emergency use authorization.
If things go as expected, our fight against the virus is no longer a marathon. It is now a sprint and the finish line is drawing near.
So we urge everyone — wear your masks, wash your hands, limit your gatherings and remain home if you feel sick.
Despite the growing number of COVID cases, this is not a call for government intervention. The time for that was in the spring and that time has now passed.
Now is the time for individual responsibility. A major part of living in a free country is accepting personal responsibility for your actions.
Now is not the time to point fingers, blame others or wonder “what if.”
In the Bible in John 8:7, Jesus instructs those around Him, “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone...”
We are called not to cast blame, but instead to look inward, at ourselves. Act the way you feel is responsible, while keeping the health and safety of others in mind. If we all act responsibly and focus on doing what we need to do to combat this virus, we will win and we will likely win more quickly than we may think.
We must remember that it starts not with government and not with others, but with ourselves. Act responsibly, keep the safety tips in mind and we will get through this.
We at The DPA wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
