The popularity of native and heirloom plants continues to grow (no pun intended). In fact, incorporating indigenous plants into residential, commercial, and public gardens has become commonplace. Replacing lawns with native grasses is a more recent practice. Like many new ideas that challenge old ways of doing things, it does not have universal appeal. In fact, it’s seen by some as downright radical.
I’ve been wondering if future neighborhood developments might be designed for native grasses instead of mowed lawns. I don’t mention it a lot, because when I do, reactions range from blank stares to frowns.
I have discussed it with a friend who gets considerable grief for her natural yard, but she usually sighs and says, “Not in my lifetime.”
It turns out, it is already happening. Recently, while visiting Atlanta, I saw an upscale neighborhood with no lawns. A row of apartments built alongside the trendy “Atlanta Beltline” are landscaped with only native grasses and wildflowers. No lawns.
People walking and biking on the Beltline were making photographs of the grasses and flowers. I guess if it’s happening in an upscale neighborhood, that makes it acceptable.
While native grasses, as opposed to mowed lawns, are not common, they are appearing at historic sites and other public spaces. Rocky Mount State Historic Area, located in Northeast Tennessee, is reclaiming 20 acres of fields to return to the ecology that was there in the 1790s. The more authentic landscape of native grasses will present visitors a true picture of what the fields at Rocky Mount were like in 1790.
The truth is, those of us living today have a limited notion of what places actually looked like in the past. I remember a young historic house director telling me how mad several of his board members got when he removed the formal lawn and gardens surrounding the early 1800’s house.
The “fancy-smancy” gardens were replaced with a dirt yard — what was actually there when the house was occupied in the early 19th Century. Many homes from that period had dirt yards, and they were swept instead of mowed.
Presenting a historically correct landscape at the house lets visitors glimpse the everyday lifestyles of the people who lived there, rather than some Disney-fied version.
I remember the reactions from some Athenians when the Wetland Park was created next to E.G. Fisher Library. Suffice it to say, not everybody in the “Friendly City” was especially friendly about the new park. Now that the park has matured, and the vision is clear, I think most people have come to value it.
A similar negative reaction bubbled up when the City of Etowah and CSX stopped spraying “weeds” just south of the Depot Walking Trail. Mowing and spraying ceased in order to provide a place for migrating monarch butterflies to lay eggs.
There were a few folks who didn’t understand it. Or appreciate it. Some preferred to believe the city and CSX had conspired specifically to aggravate them — our hometown version of the “Deep State.”
People made fun of Ladybird Johnson’s wildflower program when it got underway in the 1960s.
I remember reading about President Johnson phoning up the Texas Department of Transportation and saying something like, “Can ya’ll help me out, boys? Ladybird is raising Hell about the mowing down there.”
Today, Texas highlights its roadside wildflower displays as part of the state’s tourism promotions.
If you are interested in seeing native grasses, as well as landscapes that reflect historic eras, there are several opportunities close by.
Fort Loudoun State Historic Area has a native plant garden on one side of the visitor center and an English garden on the opposite side. The English Garden is an appropriate nod to the British who built the fort in the mid-1700s. The native garden focuses on plants that grow naturally in our part of Tennessee.
One of the more interesting landscape elements at Fort Loudoun is the honey locust hedge. The original one was planted in the mid-1700’s as part of the fort’s line of defense. A dense hedge filled with long thorns is hard to scale.
Sequoyah Birthplace Museum sits across the road from Fort Loudoun. As you drive the short distance from the fort to the museum, look to your right to see a cane break on the museum grounds. Before European settlement, our stream banks were lined with cane breaks. Cherokees used river cane to make weapons, tools, flutes, jewelry, and baskets. Today, rivercane baskets are highly sought after works of art.
We are probably a few years away from neighborhoods filled with native grasses instead of lawns. When it happens, it’s more likely to take place with new developments. After all, you could argue that it’s ok for a mid-20th Century residential neighborhood to retain the landscape that was popular for that time period.
But things change. It will be interesting to see what might be viewed as desirable for mid-21st Century neighborhoods. If trendy neighborhoods start appearing with native grass meadows, like the one I saw in Atlanta, I wonder if others might follow.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.