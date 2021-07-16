There seems to be a great deal of confusion, misunderstanding or perhaps misinterpreting of the scriptures on this issue of “salvation by faith only.”
There is division in the church caused by this doctrinal issue. The teachings of the Bible always stress unity of doctrine without compromising the truth of God’s word.
The truth of the Word of God must always harmonize together. We must take all scriptures together to receive a proper understanding of the Word. Truth does not contradict itself, but is always in agreement with itself. If there is a contradiction in my faith or understanding of scriptures, then something may be wrong with my understanding of the Word.
First of all, we understand that we are saved by the grace of God.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of your selves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast,” — Romans 2:8 (NKJV).
These are eternal truths that we must understand in order to properly understand and submit ourselves to the Word of God:
• We are saved by the grace of God. God gives us this salvation. There is no way any of us can earn our salvation.
However —
• This grace works through our faith. What faith? Our faith in Jesus Christ.
“Therefore I said to you that you will die in your sins; for if you do not believe that I am He, you will die in your sins,” — John 8:24.
The grace of God works with our faith in Jesus in order to save.
• Those who are non-believers in Jesus Christ will not receive the grace of God. The grace of God does not apply. You are not in a saved condition with God.
God does not automatically save everyone of the world. You must have faith.
“He who believes in the Son has everlasting life; and he who does not believe the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him,” — John 3:36 (NKJV).
As we look more at the grace of God, not only are we to have faith in Jesus, but there are other expectations that grace has of the believer.
“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we are to live soberly, righteously, and godly in this present age,” — Titus 2:11-12 (NKJV).
• So now we understand that God has certain expectations of us when we receive His grace. God expects us to deny the worldly pleasures of sin and all types of ungodliness. That we are to live in all seriousness toward God in righteousness by doing the right things toward God and our fellow man.
We are expected to live godly lives. What if we fail to live soberly, righteously and godly? How is it that so many so-called Christians appear to be so ungodly in speech, attitude and actions?
God expects us to live for Him.
So the question to you is, “Does grace alone save?”
Now, as we return to our original question, can “faith only” save, let us look at several scriptures in order to harmonize the scriptures together. As we look at the Book of Acts 16:16, we read of the story of Paul and Silas as they are thrown in jail.
The prison doors are opened and all the prisoners are released from their chains. The guard was about to kill himself because he was responsible with his life if he allowed a prisoner to escape. In order to avoid torture from his superiors and then death, he was about to take his own life.
Paul called out to him and said, in verse 28, “Do yourself no harm, for we are all here.”
Now we continue in verses 30-33: “And he brought them out and said, ‘Sirs, what must I do to be saved?’ So they said, ‘believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, And you will be saved, you and your household.’ Then they spoke of the Lord to him and to all who were in his house. And he took them the same hour of the night and washed their stripes. And immediately he and all his family were baptized.’’
I want to encourage you to read this whole account of Paul and Silas in order to get the full picture or understanding of God’s Word.
We see a question is asked, “What must I do to be saved?” An answer is given, “believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved.”
Then the very next verse says that they spoke to him concerning the Word of the Lord. However, we must understand that the answer may have taken an hour to answer. If someone has never known of Jesus, we must explain who He is.
Perhaps they gave a brief summary of the birth of the Savior and some of the miracles He performed. Surely they shared some of His teachings. Most likely they shared the story of His death upon the cross of Calvary and resurrection from the dead.
Somewhere involved in these teachings there must have been baptism, as we see the jailer being baptized immediately even though it was after midnight (verse 25). So, this jailer’s faith motivated him to respond to the gospel message by obedience in baptism.
Just like the grace of God has expectations of us, then also faith has expectations upon each one of us.
Do we honestly think that we can be saved through “faith only” or even “grace only?” Yet, we do also understand that there is no way we can earn our salvation.
“After all is said or done we have only done our reasonable duty. Jesus said, so likewise you, when you have done all those things which you are commanded, say, ‘We are unprofitable servants. We have done that which is duty to do,”’ — Luke 17:10 (NKJV).
Let it be plainly understood that we in no way whatsoever can earn our salvation. However our faith, our salvation, and the grace of God has certain expectations of each one of us.
God expects us to strive to live holy lives, to worship, to love one another, and to abide in the doctrine of Christ. Lord, I need another page!
May this message be sufficient and received with love.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
