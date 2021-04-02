We are now one day beyond the biggest jokesters’ holiday of the year — April Fools’ Day, or All Fools’ Day to some.
For almost all of my life, I have seen, heard and even played jokes on friends and family members on that particular day.
As I have gotten older, listening to some of my younger grandchildren doing “knock-knock” jokes and trying to pull fast ones on me has been a real treat.
I really didn’t know much about the history of the day until I decided to write this column.
Looking at various historical sites has taught me a great deal more than I would have imagined.
Some scholars have linked April Fools to an ancient Roman festival called “Hilaria,” celebrated on March 25. Folks would walk around in disguises mocking their fellow citizens.
Supposedly, this behavior was modeled on the Egyptians Isis and Osiris — husband and wife goddess and god.
Many other experts claim the tradition began in the 1580s in France, when the country changed from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian one, following the Hindu new year which began on April 1.
The French didn’t get the news about the calendar change, which saw the new year begin on Jan. 1, and they became the butt of jokes from other countries and many of their own citizens.
Other folks put paper fish on their backs or posteriors and called them “poisson d’avril” or April fish, which signified them as idiots or fools.
More modern views of the holiday linked it to the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere because Mother Nature fooled people with her changing, unpredictable weather patterns.
In Scotland in the 18th century, April Fools’ Day was marked by a two-day event known as “hunting the gowk.” The gowk was a cuckoo bird, a symbol for fools, and folks were sent on fools’ errands on Tallie Day. Some really mean people would actually pin tails on their unsuspecting neighbors.
More modern observances of this pranksters’ special time have occurred in media settings, such as TV, newspapers and now cellphones, computers, etc.
A famous happening, though most of us probably never heard of it, was in 1957 when the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) reported that Swiss farmers had a record spaghetti crop.
They showed TV film of the land owners pulling down noodles from trees on their properties. The number of those fooled was astounding.
For sports fans, George Plimpton ran an article in Sports Illustrated in 1985 about a rookie Major League Baseball pitcher named Sidd Finch who could throw a fastball 168 miles per hour. Again, thousands of believers thought it was true.
In 1998, Burger King began offering a “left-handed Whopper” for those who didn’t want to hold one in their right hand. Supposedly, an entirely different taste occurred, as both right and left-handers were duped.
There are far too many April Fools’ adventures to relate in one short column, but if you are interested, go to any Google search and enjoy some really weird ones. As you would expect, these major media sites have thousands of folks sitting around waiting to pull their pranks on the rest of us.
Perhaps one of the most realistic and scariest in the history of April Fools’ legends was the radio broadcast in 1938 of Orson Welles’ classic “War of the Worlds.” It was so believable that thousands of people left their homes to escape the alien forces descending upon them.
Welles, and others, obviously had the last laugh.
I, of course, wasn’t present for that, but I have heard the replay in years past and I am sure I would have been in that group of gullible, all-believing fools who ran for the hills.
After all, for those of us in the newspaper columnizing business, one of our strengths is to try to fool folks that we really are smarter than we truly are.
Until next time: “This is the day (April Fools) upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other 364 days.” — Mark Twain
“Wise men talk because they have something to say; fools talk because they have to say something.” — Plato
“The trouble with practical jokes is that they very often get elected.” — Will Rogers
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
