“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.”
“It was a catchy political pitch and a chance to calm nerves about his dramatic and complicated plan to bring change to America’s health insurance system,” wrote PolitiFact when naming that promise the 2013 “Lie of the Year” by former President Barack Obama about his Affordable Care Act.
I introduce to you today another catchy political pitch with no chance of it winning the dubious title of “lie of the year.” It is simply the fact that if you like your country the way it is, you can keep your country the way it is. The decision is up to you and requires you to use the one weapon you have to fight for your country and that is your vote.
Many people believe that their votes are not important, that they will not make a difference, but this could not be further from the truth. I remember one time I ran for the Etowah City Commission and lost by only 11 votes and I was absolutely appalled to hear so many times the comment “I just knew you were going to win so I didn’t even vote!”
We can never assume a candidate will win. Regardless of any one factor, we must always exercise our vote.
According to usa.gov, election laws date back to Article 1 of the Constitution which gives states the power to oversee their elections. Many constitutional amendments and federal laws to protect voting rights have been passed since that time.
Some of the more notable amendments are the 15th Amendment, which gave African American men the right to vote, and that was a very long time ago in 1870.
Just recently we celebrated the right of women to vote, a right established by Amendment 19 which was ratified in 1920. Ratified in 1971, Amendment 26 lowered the voting age
for all elections to 18 years of age.
There are also some notable federal laws which have been passed over the years. Among those is the Civil Rights Act of 1870, which created federal protections against discrimination in voting.
This was followed by the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibited voter discrimination based on race, color or membership in a
language minority group,
and also required certain places to provide election materials in languages besides English.
These election laws and federal laws all began with an elected official, someone who won the vote of the everyday citizen like you and me. Just think where we would be had the people who enacted this legislation had not been elected.
Sure, it’s possible that some other choice would have done the same thing but we will never know.
The people you elect with your vote decide how you live and determine many things that affect your life. Some of the more obvious things are how much taxes you pay, including sales tax, and how those taxes are spent; how and what your children will be taught in school; the interest rate affecting your credit cards, mortgage and any loans you may require (the chair of the Federal Reserve sets the rate and he/she is appointed by the president, which your vote put into office).
And former First Lady Michelle Obama even decided what your children would have for lunch while in school. These are but a few examples of the importance of voting.
Voting is a sacred right and a privilege which goes hand in hand with the sacrifices many have made to keep this country as it is. From the founders of the Declaration of Independence to the present day, the United States of America has overcome any challenge, withstood any battle and preserved our freedom for all generations.
That freedom, though so often taken for granted, came at a price as many fought and many died to save it. This nation stands proudly today because of many things, but it all started with your vote.
Never has our vote been more important than on Nov. 3 when we elect the president of our nation.
There are two candidates, but the way I see it the choice is between democracy and an ideology which would require surrender of at least some of our freedoms.
I believe that one of the candidates wants to keep our democracy intact while the other wants to tear it down. I intend to vote for democracy.
The deadline to register in order to vote in the November election is Oct. 5. Early voting begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 29. You may apply to vote by mail by Oct. 27 and submit your ballot by mail or in person by Nov. 3.
If you like your country, you can keep your country with your vote.
Haroldean Thompson is an Etowah resident and can be reached at haroldeanthompson@live.com
