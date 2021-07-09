My husband’s great-grandparents were missionaries in northern China.
In 1900, a political group of Chinese rose up against the “foreign devils” and their unabashed efforts to colonize and convert Chinese to Christianity. This was known as the Boxer Rebellion and resulted in the slaughter of foreigners, Chinese Christians and eventually Boxers.
In the case of his great-grandfather, it was the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime. The family was already safely out of China, but Mark Williams had stayed until it was too late to escape by normal routes. The only possibility left to him and a few other missionaries was to travel by camel 1,200 miles across the Gobi Desert via Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, to Lake Baikal, Russia, where they would be able to find a train for the 5,000-mile trip through Europe.
So that’s what they did. Camels travel about 20 miles per day, so even allowing for some hurried travel at the beginning to outrun the Boxers, they would have probably endured at least 30 days in the desert, traveling only at night because of the heat.
They collected additional desperate missionaries along the way. From the day Williams sent a telegram to his wife saying they were going to try this crazy plan, to the day he sent notice from France that he was safe and boarding a ship for America, three months had passed without a word of communication.
Traveling across the desert is no joke. I have lately been thinking about the vastness of deserts because we just completed a 6,500 mile road trip to California and back, of which more than half was through desert.
Occasionally we saw a sign declaring that the next services were 150 miles away. As long as you stay on the major highways, rumbling along at 75 mph, desert travel isn’t too risky. But if you leave the main road and try a lonely backroad, you may find yourself with an overheated car, no functioning GPS or phone, no distinguishable landmarks and a dry heat unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before.
Not that different than the missionaries in the Gobi.
They always say to stay with your car for the best chance of survival in case of a breakdown in the desert, but who exactly is going to show up and rescue you? Hopefully someone who remembered to put a map in the car and coolant in the radiator.
The definition of deserts is pretty broad. In general, they are places of extremes. Annual rainfall must be no more than about 10”, although many deserts get far less.
The Sahara averages 3” of rain per year and the Atacama in Chile gets 0” to ½” of precipitation per year. In deserts, daily temperature fluctuation can be as much as 35 degrees and seasonal changes in temperature can go from triple digits hot to double digits below zero cold.
The soil tends to be dry and sandy, unless it is rock, and consequently vegetation is sparse to nonexistent. Due to the earth’s shape, deserts occur between 15 and 30 degrees latitude, north and south.
Approximately 1/3 of the earth’s land is desert. In the U.S., we have four deserts with unique characteristics and organisms. The Chihuahuan Desert includes both sides of the Rio Grande; the Great Basin, our largest desert, boasts the highest point in the lower 48 states, Mt. Whitney (14,494 feet) as well as the oldest living thing, the 4,800-year-old Bristlecone Pine.
Next door is the Mojave with the lowest and hottest place in the U.S.A., Death Valley (282 feet below sea level). It also hosts the Joshua Tree. Finally, there is the Sonoran Desert, best known for the comical-looking saguaro cactus.
People tend to underestimate and undervalue the desert in many ways. Besides the survivability question, many fail to see the beauty and the diversity right before their eyes.
Plants and animals that inhabit the deserts have adapted special strategies to deal with the lack of water and extreme temperatures. Take cactus for example.
They obviously get enough sunlight for the photosynthesis they need to create their food, but evaporation would be a problem for a normal plant. So cactus leaves have evolved into spines which have less surface area available for evaporation.
Many cacti also have a waxy coating that keeps moisture in, fine white hairs that reflect heat away and succulent stems that store water. Desert wildflowers are usually annuals that leave their seeds in the sand, waiting for the first big rainfall. When the desert blooms it is brief and magnificent.
Animals, such as the camel, have also evolved. Camels have wide, padded hooves for walking on hot sand. They can also close their nostrils and have three eyelids and two rows of eye lashes for surviving dust storms.
They can go for weeks without water, although once they get a chance to drink, they can consume up to 30 gallons in 10 minutes!
From the red rock sculptures of Utah to the Grand Canyon to the sand dunes of Death Valley, desert-scapes are unexpected and lovely. In between are miles and miles and miles of sagebrush and tumbleweed. In “America the Beautiful,” poet Katharine Lee Bates failed to specifically mention the deserts, but she does start with “…for spacious skies” and frankly there is no place else with skies like a desert.
In the daytime, without moisture in the air to obscure the view, the sky goes on forever. At night the entire Milky Way is twinkling from horizon to horizon. In between are the technicolor orange and red sunsets.
In their flight across the Gobi Desert, I hope the missionaries took the time to admire the stars: they would have been wondrous.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
