The Etowah Historical Commission’s (EHC) renovation of the Portico Room in the L&N Railroad Depot is generating curiosity about the history of the room and what’s happening there now.
For starters, the “Portico Room” was not part of the Depot when it was constructed in 1906. It was added in 1916 to provide additional office space for the L&N‘s growing Atlanta Division Headquarters.
Haywood York’s crew of L&N carpenters extended the second floor out toward Tennessee Avenue to provide two extra rooms. The addition perched above a porte-cochere (portico), which allowed wagons and automobiles to pass underneath.
In 1931, in response to the Great Depression, the L&N consolidated the Knoxville and Atlanta divisions and moved the Etowah division staff to Knoxville. We are not sure what, if any, L&N activities took place in the portico area after that.
We recently learned that a dance academy held classes in one of the portico rooms for several years during the late 1940s. It’s doubtful the company would have wanted little children in tap shoes banging about in active offices, so we can assume the rooms were not used then.
Retired L&N clerk, Allen McCroskey, went to work at the Etowah Depot in 1973. He does not recall much activity happening upstairs. The trainmaster’s office was located on the second floor, but Allen jokes that nobody wanted to be called upstairs because it generally meant you were in trouble.
By the late 1970s, the Depot had fallen into disrepair and the L&N had abandoned it. In 1978, the City of Etowah purchased the building and formed the Etowah Historical Commission (EHC) to oversee the ambitious restoration.
As part of the purchase agreement, the L&N donated the old freight depot to be torn down for materials. That turned out to be lucky for the future of the Portico Room.
The EHC held two schools of thought about the portico rooms. One was to protect the authenticity of the Depot and retain the original configuration. The other idea, which prevailed, was to remove the wall that separated the rooms to create a large space for community events.
An architect warned the project foreman, Mark Tabor, that removing a load bearing wall was risky, but a carpenter working on the project assured Mark that he could stabilize the room by removing the ceiling beam from the freight depot and reinstalling it in the portico. A crew of men somehow got the sizable beam out of the freight depot and hoisted it up to the portico. I wish we had photos.
Because the new layout of the portico space was not authentic, the challenge became how to make the room useful for community events while honoring its heritage. The EHC decided to create a space that resembled the interior of a vintage railroad club car.
I was working for the Etowah Arts Commission (EAC) at the time and witnessed much of what happened from the EAC office in the Depot. So many people and organizations donated money, time, and furnishings that I can’t list them now due to space constraints. I do plan to write a separate column later that highlights the many contributions. It’s no exaggeration to say it took a village.
The newly-created space opened to the public in 1981. It was first named the “Jubilee Room,” but later designated the “Portico Room.” Weddings, parties, official ceremonies, and all kinds of events began to take place there. Receptions were especially popular. Those of us who worked in the Depot joked that Etowah should be designated “The Reception Capital of the World.”
In 2020, when the Depot windows were being restored, the EHC had to prepare the Portico Room for the pending work. The old window treatments were taken down and everything on the walls removed.
It was immediately apparent that the room was overdue for a refresh. As scary as the looming task appeared, everybody was pleased to see the bare windows. And they suggested they remain that way.
To get started, EHC hired an expert on historic interiors to help create the new “look.” It was decided to not duplicate the railroad club car design. People have often referred to the Portico Room as “Etowah’s Living Room,” so the EHC is designing the room to resemble a turn-of-the-century parlor.
Walls, ceilings, and window trim have been repaired and painted. The floors, which previously were carpeted, have been refinished. Crown molding was added and electrical wiring replaced in the Portico Room and adjacent kitchen.
Most of the antique furnishings that were in the room will be reused, but some will require new upholstery. One or more area rugs will be added. There will be white shades on the windows, but nothing else to obstruct their beauty.
The project will cost about $45,000. The EHC is providing 70% of the funding. A grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will fund the remaining 30%.
No local tax money will be spent, but the City of Etowah is donating in-kind services and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department has been helpful, too. EHC member Paul Barnette is overseeing the project free of charge. The Southeast Tennessee Development District’s preservation planner is ensuring federal preservation standards are followed. Once again, it’s taking a village.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
