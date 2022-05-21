Humans love heroes. Whether they are in books, movies or real life, we love to think that someone will always be there to rescue us; we hope we might be the hero ourselves!
If our hero has superpowers, all the better! Futuristic technology? Better still. From the Scarlet Pimpernel to Batman to Zelensky, we worship at the feet of the boldest, bravest and most cunning.
Summer is the traditional time for theaters to introduce new Marvel characters. And so, since May is almost over and summer officially beginning, I would like to introduce you to one of nature’s superheroes.
I bring you (drum roll) the Cuttlefish. Prepare to be amazed.
In their Clark Kent/Bruce Wayne mode, Cuttlefish are ocean-dwelling cephalopods, related to octopus and squid. They can be anywhere from 6 to 20 inches long. They have 2 tentacles with suckers and 8 arms coming out the front of their face, giving them the look of Davy Jones in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The pupils of their eyes are shaped like a W when they are in a dark place but round when they are in the light. Cuttlefish live in coral reefs but you will probably never see one, not because they are so rare but because they are masters of disguise.
Impressed by Harry Potter’s Invisibility Cloak? Love the concept of the stealth bomber flying undetected through the sky? Well, they have nothing on the cuttlefish. Called “the Chameleons of the Sea,” cuttlefish can change their color instantaneously. They can go from obvious to literally invisible in one second. When they want to blend in, they adopt a multicolored pattern making them resemble coral and shells. They will pose with their arms floating upright to look like sea grass. They can even change the texture of their skin to match the coral, sand or smooth stones they are hiding near.
If a predator is nearby, cuttlefish can reduce their electrical aura enough to be off the radar, so to speak, and undetectable to sharks. They can also squirt ink, like a squid, to form a distraction while they escape.
If cuttlefish are angry, they change into their fighting stripes, similar to a zebra, and their faces become darker.
When they are hunting, they can actually flash lights that are powerful enough to stun their prey. How about that for superpowers! But read on!
Like the genie in Aladdin, cuttlefish have disguises that are ingenious, especially when trying to find a mate. Normally, the Alpha, or most powerful, male will stand guard near his mate to keep other males away. So, what do the smaller, younger males do for romance? They simply change their appearance to resemble a female. Looking like that, they are able to sneak in right under Alpha’s nose. Once in the presence of a female, the disguised cuttlefish can change the coloring on the side facing the female back to a masculine, studly appearance, while keeping the side facing the Alpha male looking feminine. It is still the female’s choice, but she will often choose the devious male who has gone to so much trouble to court her, rather than the stodgy Alpha male who considers her his property.
Knowing that the big fish probably used this same technique to pick up girls when he was younger, you might be surprised that he would fall for it when others try. You might assume that the cuttlefish is not too bright, but you would be wrong! Among invertebrates, which include more than a million insects, spiders, grubs, octopi, and anything else without a backbone, the cuttlefish is considered the Einstein!
Scientists have done several extensive studies on cuttlefish intelligence and it turns out that they have an amazing capacity to remember things, strategize and make choices. They (cuttlefish, not scientists) never forget events that have happened to them for their entire, albeit short, lives. For example, in one study, food was put out in a grid pattern at the same time each day: shrimp in square 1 at noon, fish in square 4 at 3 p.m., etc. The cuttlefish in the study learned to go to the correct square at the correct time. In another study, cuttlefish were taught to recognize shapes and what they represented: A circle meant one kind of food while a triangle meant another. In that study, cuttlefish were given the choice of getting instant gratification with a less delicious treat, or waiting a few minutes longer to get a better treat. Cuttlefish are apparently very good at self-control and making wise choices, because they would consistently choose to delay their feeding in order to get the tastier snack. This test is similar to the Marshmallow test used to evaluate the cognitive level of children. Self-control is considered a sign of high intelligence.
Cuttlefish don’t need GPS. They can be trained to run mazes, using visual cues like colors to guide them.
Like most of nature, it would be a mistake to underestimate the cuttlefish. Don’t confuse cuttle with cuddly. When overcrowded in an aquarium or threatened, cuttlefish will become aggressive. They can deliver a painful bite. They have also displayed grudge-like behavior towards individuals who have angered them.
Economically, cuttlefish are valued as food. Their interior “cuttlebone,” which gives structure to their spineless bodies, is used as a source of calcium for parakeets. Those white ovals that resemble a Malibu Barbie surfboard are cuttlebones.
Perhaps the most incredible superpower displayed by cuttlefish is their ability to thrive even in the face of climate change.
They have been able to adapt to warming seas even as the coral reefs where they live are dying out.
With the sneakiness of a spy, the invisibility of a wizard, the stealth of futuristic aircraft, the shape-shifting of a genie, the intelligence of a genius and the resilience of a cockroach, somebody should make a movie about the cuttlefish!
If only we could teach it to save the world! It would surely be a summer mega-hit!
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
