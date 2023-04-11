Another summer morning, midway through a holiday that has begun to seem like a life. The wet grass needs mowing, and the boy is alone, listening for the staccato slap of screen doors. In his left hand, he holds a rubber-coated baseball. His right hand is inside a Wilson A-2000; the best glove he’s ever had, the best glove there is. The name of an immortal has been stitched into it, and its pocket has been pounded by his oily fist. The rubber-coated ball is made for the mornings and the heavy dew. The boy puts it down and picks up a real ball, reserved for the afternoons, its red seams without flaw. He mars its ivory perfection by grinding it into the slick palm of the glove. He imagines brilliant games, center field catches with his back to the plate, ovations spreading out before him.
His friends are coming to the field from all directions, balling their fists and rubbing their eyes. They are of the age that requires an hour of waking. The subsequent hours of ardent activity are only a prelude to another slumber. Some of them heist green apples from sagging branches, fruit hard enough to hurt your teeth. They turn your mouth inside out and ruin your dinner if eaten in the afternoon.
The biggest boy grabs a bat and tosses it to his fiercest rival. Clasped fingers race upward until one thumb covers the bat, earning first pick. The other gets second and third. All the boys want the games to be close. When one team gets too far ahead, it’s over and another starts. There is no precise margin. All of this is whimsical. The choosing is a caste system and varies little. No feelings are hurt. The underlying assumption is that everyone in this neighborhood is better than everyone in all the other neighborhoods. There is no shame in being chosen last. If you have a good day, you might be chosen next-to-last tomorrow.
The morning games with the rubber ball are somewhat comical and don’t really count. Ground balls sling dew into the eyes of the shortstops. Throws from the outfield are chaotic. There is no crack of bat and ball. That classic collision sounds like two soaked sponges. There is nothing dramatic about it. Your shoes are saturated and you can’t run fast. But every morning it doesn’t rain, you all do it anyway. There is nothing else to do. If there was, no one would want to do it. Finally it’s time to go home for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, or maybe peanut butter and banana. Chocolate milk is best. Your mom says don’t eat so fast, you won’t digest it right. But you have obligations.
Afternoons are different. They matter. Don’t get heat stroke, your mother advises. You are not afraid of that. You don’t know what it is. Sometimes girls from the block perch in the apple trees. You don’t understand them. They all make good grades. You don’t like them but you are desperate to impress them. When they laugh, you worry that it might be at you. There is a second-story apartment beyond center field where the high school baseball coach’s parents live. It is said that sometimes the coach parts the curtains and watches, hungry for prospects. We all believe it because, like everything else we believe, it hasn’t been disproven. The presumption of innocents.
By about three, it’s too hot. If you put your hand on your head, your hair is hot. Nobody drinks anything for hours. You get edgy, tempers surge, and you know the game will end soon. Nobody wants that. We all agree on that, but we can’t agree on the close plays at the plate. There are many of those because the pitcher’s job is to serve up a pitch to hit, not to strike anyone out. There is no catcher and there is no backstop. There is no way to see those plays again, so we all tell stories about them. It is an oral tradition, a democratic one. Even the worst player gets to tell his story. The girls go home. The factory whistle stops the work day, and our fathers will be home soon. The arguments always end the same way, but their length is unpredictable, an unending mystery. At last someone says it, someone who hasn’t said it in a while, but someone who will say it again and again before the summer is over. Let the babies have it. With that, we’re all equal. There is justice. If you get your way, you’re a baby. If you don’t, you’re not a baby. Perfect. It evens out. Everyone wears one mask or the other, but just for that day. The next day will be different.
Before the boy goes to bed, he puts the glove on again. Only a week ago, he couldn’t stand the idea of it getting old and dirty. Now he’s proud of every smudge and scar. Another decade of such summers and the boy is well-prepared, although he never thinks of it in those terms, for the life that is to come, a life that never happens, an impossible life.
The others scatter into separate cities (miles and miles between, those summers still within them), and into an invisible evaporation of ghosts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.