A while back, my husband started taking fish oil supplements for cholesterol and memory.
The capsules are enormous and I can’t swallow pills. Even tiny pills, wrapped in butter, take several attempts to choke down. The fish oil capsules looked chewable so I tried chewing one … oh my goodness, how did it not register in my brain that “fish oil capsules” would taste like fish oil?
It was an all-encompassing experience as the dense, intensely flavored oil squirted from the capsule to every corner of my mouth. Nothing could neutralize or remove the flavor, the smell or the slimy texture of the fish oil from my mouth for several days.
That was possibly the most disgusting experience of my life, until … my first colonoscopy, several decades ago. No, not the procedure; that is relatively insignificant.
I’m talking about the two quarts of laxative “Golytely” that you used to drink the day before the operation to clean you out. It is distasteful to discuss colonoscopies in public, but if you want really distasteful, you should have tasted that stuff, consumed at a rate of eight ounces every 10 minutes!
Ask anyone from that time and they will tell you: the procedure? A piece of cake. The prep medicine? Pure torture.
People didn’t think much about their colons before the 1980s. I don’t usually think about mine either. After all, you only have a colonoscopy every 10 years.
But this week was my 10-year anniversary, so I got my exam. Here is a public service ad: If you are over 45, you should go get yours done too.
Colons, for those who are asking, are essentially what we also refer to as the large intestine.
It starts on the right side of your body at your appendix, goes vertically up to below your waistline, drapes horizontally to the left side, and then drops down to your rectum.
Its purpose is to recycle water from feces before ridding your body of waste. Colons provide habitat for as many as 100 trillion microbes including bacteria, fungi and protozoa. This writhing mass of microscopic biota is considered an organ in its own right, that digests food and fights disease in the gut.
It also curbs your appetite when you have eaten enough, but in my case, 100 trillion microbes appears to be too few to get the “stop eating” message from my stomach to my brain!
As a side note, the appendix, long considered to be useless, is now thought to be a repository for samples of microbes, to repopulate the gut if, for some reason, the microbe numbers get too low.
All vertebrates have colons. In mammals, the large intestine can be really, really, really long. Blue whales have large intestines the length of two football fields, while human colons average about five feet long.
Cows have unusually long intestines compared to their body length: a 6-foot-long cow has approximately 120 feet of colon. This was illustrated in real life for me once when I came upon a flock of vultures eating a dead cow.
Most of the vultures were enjoying their meal on the roadside, but one was flying around in circles, like a kite on a string far above my head, with one end of the cow’s intestine in its beak while the other end was still attached to the original owner … I realize this story is sort of gross, but I am discussing colons, so I assume those with weak stomachs (so to speak) have already stopped reading.
Colons are hollow tubes and a colonoscope is basically like a plumber’s snake with a camera on the tip that goes up and through the pipes, looking for problems. The problems it may find include polyps (clumps of cells that can be benign or precancerous) and cancer. If a polyp is seen, it is removed at the same time, so no need to come back for a second visit.
A sigmoidoscopy is similar to a colonoscopy, but only looks at the first half of the colon. Annual stool tests are also very good at catching cancer, but do not find polyps.
Colectoral (colon) cancer is common. Over our lifetimes, 1 in 23 of us will develop colon cancer. If it is caught early, it has a very high probability of survival: 91% for five-year survival. However, it also has few obvious symptoms.
Abdominal pain, bleeding, fatigue and change in bowel movements can all be blamed on food that didn’t agree with us … take a few Tums, you’ll be fine! If you wait until you notice something serious, you might already have advanced cancer. Because so many people wait to get a test or avoid getting one at all, colon cancer is one of the top causes of death in the U.S.A. Even if you survive, there can be some long-term unpleasantness more graphic even than the vulture story … Google it.
For those of you still imagining torture, let me describe the process. The day before your procedure you are on a liquid-only diet including 64 ounces of Gatorade spiked with Maalox. You also take a few pills so small that even I could swallow them.
You need to stay close to a bathroom, but otherwise no special concerns. Next morning, you go to the surgery center, they put you under, they take a look, you wake up and you go home, stopping for a few sausage biscuits on the way. No pain before, during or after.
In and out in 30 minutes (less time than the drive through for the biscuits).
If you still need convincing, consider this: Medicare and most insurance plans pay 100% of the screening and you get a picture of the inside of your colon! That’s right! A souvenir picture of your procedure! How can you resist that bargain?
Before he started, I asked my doctor for words of advice for the readers of this column. He said, “Get your colonoscopy!”
You can’t argue with that!
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
