Editor’s Note: The following is the first part of a two-part column submitted by former Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch.
“You’re at your new neighbors’ house. They’ve invited your family over for dinner to get to know you. When you excuse yourself to use their restroom, you come across a small baggie of cocaine on an end-table. What do you do?”
That’s a scenario that was posed to us when I was a student at the police academy, many years ago.
The correct answer was, of course, to arrest them. You arrest the whole lot of them, while boldly proclaiming that no one is above the law.
It’s a well-intentioned exercise with several shortcomings. The first is that it was a little unfair. None of us had yet experienced the outrageous failings of the legal system.
The instructor probably should have explained that my new neighbors weren’t going to simply disappear after I arrested them. They’d quickly bond out and be back in the neighboring ranch-style house, which would make for really awkward block parties.
My wife and kids would become the recipients of hate and I’d be the subject of vicious neighborhood rumors. I probably also deserved to know that a choice to arrest them would likely mean I’d be accused of planting it or some other nefarious lawyer trick when it went to court.
That would be more realistic. I’d like to think that I still would have answered “arrest,” but it would have been a more meaningful answer when I truly understood the sacrifice involved.
Corruption is not usually a city official accepting a suitcase full of cash to make sure someone’s new building project gets approved. It’s more subtle.
It’s more likely to be a codes enforcement officer being told to approve a building plan he normally wouldn’t, because the applicant is a friend of the boss. It might be a government official asking a police administrator to make some calls and have a ticket dismissed. It could be a city administrator recommending a contract to a local developer without the appropriate bid process.
He isn’t getting a bag full of money, but everyone knows that the contractor lets him use the company beach house whenever he wants.
It’s easy to ask what an officer would do when they observe a criminal violation of the law. They’d arrest the perpetrator, of course.
That’s what cops do. But what about the times when something is simply wrong; not criminal?
This, in my experience, is usually the face of corruption. This reality creates several questions.
Firstly, is it even an issue? These things aren’t typically harmful in the way that a drug dealing sheriff or a mobster mayor would be. Are these types of things truly “corrupt”? Should they even be bothered with in an ethics course?
Secondly, what can be done about them? If the acts are not arrestable, how can they be prevented and addressed?
In the tale of Robin Hood, we all identify the outlaws as the proverbial “good guy” and the sheriff of Nottingham as the “bad guy.”
I pose this question to classes that I teach and they all, without hesitation, make this distinction. Why?
The sheriff is, in fact, the legal authority in the story. He is representing the law and the outlaws are breaking it. Why do we so readily consider him the bad guy?
It’s because of legitimacy. In our minds, his self-serving twisting of the law takes away any moral authority we’d normally accord him. We don’t condemn the outlaws; we don’t expect them to willingly comply with the things he asks of them.
His misuse of the law has made him illegitimate; he is a farce.
So, there is in fact a real danger associated with these “minor” corruptions. A good rule of thumb, in terms of ethics, is that we should treat everyone and every situation the same.
That is, no situation should be treated any differently because of who the person knows or how powerful they may be. Every event in which we grant minor favors plants a seed of doubt in the collective mind of the public. When that doubt is great enough, they begin to view the government as illegitimate and no longer feel the moral compulsion to comply with that government.
People don’t typically say, “I know I’m one of the bad guys. That’s why I’m going to riot and throw rocks at this cop.”
They’re probably justifying throwing rocks because they’ve convinced themselves that the government is illegitimate.
Very few people want to see themselves as “bad.” Every gang member I’ve ever dealt with sees themselves and their cohorts in terms of “family” or other positive concepts. Though they may be operating outside of the law, they’ve gone to great lengths to convince themselves that the law isn’t good.
There are many other factors at play in some of these scenarios (and no shortcomings on the part of a government justifies these actions), but the point is that government officials should give no excuse for people to view their organization as illegitimate.
These “minor” acts of corruption do just that. They foster illegitimacy.
Cliff Couch is a former police chief, graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Florida State University. He’s also attended Harvard’s Executive Education Program and Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. You can follow him on Twitter at @CliftonDCouch or on his blog, www.LifeofaLawman.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.