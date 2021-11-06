We recently went on vacation to a lovely, ancient town with 20 steep stone steps leading up to the city clerk’s office.
On a warm summer day, we were sitting on the steps, enjoying ice cream cones along with numerous other tourists when we were gently herded off the stairs to make way for a bride and groom. A few friends and family awaited at the bottom of the steps (along with all the sticky tourists) and, as a street musician struck up Mendelssohn’s Wedding March, the newlyweds came bursting out of the upper door and down the stairs.
We all clapped, delighted to share in their joy.
Marriage with all of its accessories (big wedding, joint bank account, mortgage, kids) is a tactic we use to keep ourselves and our spouses committed to the relationship. After all the expense and bother of getting married, and staying married, it’s usually worth patching up any disagreements.
In the classic book, “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel García Márquez, Fermina and Urbino have the worst argument of their 50 years of marriage, which results in his sleeping at the office for four months.
The fight wasn’t about infidelity, or betrayal, or dishonesty. It was about soap. The short version is that he claimed that there hadn’t been any soap in the bath for a week and she, whose job it was to put the soap in the bath, and who knew very well that she had forgotten, claimed that the soap was there.
For four months each party stuck to their story until finally, missing his comfortable bed, Urbino agreed that the soap had been there all along. They both knew it was a lie, but this allowed their marriage to go back to normal.
I love this passage in the book, because it speaks such truth about human relationships. The little things will get you. I’m thinking now of my first shopping trip with my newly wedded husband and an argument in a parking lot over how much spaghetti to buy … almost a deal breaker!
In a biological sense, long-term relationships can make survival as well as the raising of healthy off-spring much more likely. The trade-off is sticking around to make sure your offspring do well, or leaving in hopes of producing more offspring.
The old choice of quality or quantity.
Humans are not alone in either monogamy or tricks to maintain it. Throughout nature there are examples of evolutionary adaptations that make it more trouble to leave than to stay.
Take the lowly cockroach. In one species, after mating, each roach actually eats the wings off of its partner, ensuring that both are required to stick around and participate in parenting.
Hornbills, an African bird with a magnificent beak, have a different strategy. A pair will find a hole in a hollow tree and build a nest inside. Then the female will enter and lay her eggs, while the male closes up the hole with mud and sticks so that only a small opening is left.
She and the brood are protected, while he is responsible for feeding the family through the hole until the fledglings are old enough to emerge.
Many large birds have one life partner, or at least one at a time. Swans, eagles and penguins will stay in a relationship until one partner dies. Only then will they find another mate.
Black vultures so value faithfulness that if one bird is cheating on its mate, the community will physically attack the philanderer as punishment.
Cranes, such as the Sandhill Cranes that we see migrating to and from Tennessee, fly thousands of miles together, year after year. The things they must have to talk about!
Back to the bride and groom on the steps. As I was watching the lovely destination wedding take place, it occurred to me that rather than putting so much effort and money into weddings that last for a day, we should put that much enthusiasm into planning and funding destination marriages, to last a lifetime.
Just like the cranes, a couple should plan for a journey together that continues to enrich their lives as long as they both shall live. Instead of settling, or settling down, a wedding should be the time for setting out.
Ideally, a marriage should create a team that shares a common vision and a common destination. Of course, things will come up unexpectedly, good and bad. That’s when a strategy for mutually inspiring and supporting each other will make all the difference.
Even if a couple spends their whole life no more than five miles from where they started, married life is a long journey towards a shared destination.
It’s not just about the wedding day; that’s just the beginning. From that day forward, when one spouse invites the other on a new adventure, the appropriate answer is, “I do!”
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
