Many people thought the 2016 presidential election was the most important election of our lifetime.
And now the same is even more true about the upcoming presidential election. You see, our country is in trouble. Several major cities across the United States are dealing with nightly rioting, looting and even murder and those cities are being burned to the ground.
I cannot remember a time when more hatred was on display. Our president has repeatedly offered to send help, but the Democratic governors of these cities refuse his offer.
In addition, our nation is fighting a pandemic with a coronavirus, known as COVID-19, which at its worst forced a shutdown of the economy. The shutdown is over but the virus persists, although the numbers thankfully are coming down.
But the shutdown resulted in the loss of thousands of small businesses even with a stimulus package from the government, who is working on another stimulus package but can’t even agree on getting help to those they represent. Finally, we are faced with an election in November between an incumbent president and his challenger who both have very different visions for our country.
“The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin once had a top 10 hit with a song called, simply, “Think.” I was listening to it recently and found myself singing along and as I sang I noticed two lines that are very good advice to us all about the choice we have in November. There is no better advice than the beginning words of this song, which are “you better think.”
If Joe Biden wins the presidency we will lose our country as we know it. That’s not my opinion; rather, it is fact based on his own words and on the words of his running mate, Kamala Harris, who, based on her voting record, is the third most liberal member of the Senate, with only Socialist Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren having more liberal voting records.
Both Biden and Harris believe that climate change is an existential threat to our country and have supported at least parts of “The Green New Deal,” a bill sponsored by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. According to the website www.gp.org, this bill “seeks to solve the climate crisis by combining quick action to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and 100% renewable energy by 2030 along with an ‘Economic Bill of Rights’ — the right to single-payer healthcare, a guaranteed job at a living wage, affordable housing and free college education.”
The bill also calls for “ending destructive energy extraction and associated infrastructure: fracking, tar sands, offshore drilling, oil trains, mountain top removal, natural gas pipelines and uranium mines.”
There is much more, but for the purposes of this column I will mention only one more goal of the bill and that is to “halt any investment in fossil fuel infrastructure, including natural gas, and phase out all fossil fuel power plants. Phase out nuclear power and end nuclear subsidies. End all subsidies for fossil fuels and impose a greenhouse gas fee/tax to charge polluters for the damage they have created.”
You’d better think.
What about guns? According to The Washington Post, Biden intends to place restrictions on gun sales to combat gun violence. He supports universal background checks and reinstating the assault weapons ban.
His proposal on guns also calls for a voluntary buyback program of assault weapons, but according to National Review, Harris does support a mandatory buyback and even gun confiscation.
And, according to CNN, former candidate Beto O’Rourke went so far as to say, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47” during the presidential debates. This is notable because, according to www.thetruthaboutguns.com, after O’Rourke endorsed Biden at a rally in Texas Biden told the crowd, “I’m going to guarantee you, this isn’t the last time you’ll see this guy.”
Then, while placing his arm around O’Rourke’s shoulder he said directly to O’Rourke “you’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me. You’re gonna be the one who leads this effort.”
You’d better think.
According to The Washington Times, Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate clearly indicated his radical position on abortion. In fact, we need look no further than Harris’ stance on abortion to know how a Biden-Harris administration will govern.
Harris voted twice against the “Born–Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” whose sole purpose was to provide medical care to infants who survive abortions. She co-sponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would invalidate any and all state-level protections for unborn children even up until birth.
According to National Review, that legislation “would make it impossible for states to enact or enforce informed–consent laws and waiting-period requirements which have often been upheld by courts as permissible under our current abortion jurisprudence.”
You’d better think.
There’s so much more I could write about, but I believe I have adequately demonstrated some of what is at stake in this election. Many people hate our president, but I would advise those people to concentrate on the policy differences in President Trump and Joe Biden and to realize it’s not the personality of the president that matters so much as his policies and ability to get things done.
That brings me to the second line from Aretha’s song that stuck with me, which is “‘cause freedom stands for freedom, oh freedom, yeah freedom, right now freedom.”
You’d better think.
Haroldean Thompson is an Etowah resident and can be reached at harolde anthompson@live.com
