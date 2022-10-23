I know you will be disappointed, so let me go ahead and apologize. I will not be writing about politics this week. No mention of midterms, drop boxes, or even Herschel’s badge. I’m pretty sure you can find all that and more elsewhere on these pages.
Instead, let me address a matter of utmost importance: Why won’t TV sports announcers shut up occasionally, and let us enjoy the game?
Sure, I could turn down the volume or mute the sound, but then I would miss the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd. That’s half the fun.
In the early years, we endured snowy black-and-white images, and later a primitive version of color TV. With today’s high definition images, we can truly see the game.
Still, even with less than pristine pictures, the early announcers used an economy of words. Many of them got their start in radio. In that medium it was necessary to detail every pitch and every swing of the bat. But they had learned that unlike nonstop basketball, the game of baseball had a distinct rhythm. There were 20-second lulls between each pitch. Great broadcasters like Vin Scully could weave a two-minute story during a single at-bat, filling the time between foul balls and pitches in the dirt. However, in the 9th inning of a tie game, he knew when to let the crowd tell the story. He knew that we could devise strategy on our own.
Mr. Scully and his peers who pioneered TV baseball broadcasting did not have access to the endless statistics and busy graphics of which we are bombarded today. Not to mention the life stories of each player, as detailed on their Wikipedia page.
During the recent Atlanta Braves playoff games, fans were subjected to network announcers who do not cover or watch the Braves games during the regular season. Obviously, this works both ways, as fans from around the nation were seeing the Braves, perhaps for the first time. It’s understandable that many may have been getting their first look at the amazing rookie Michael Harris II, or just now finding out that Dansby Swanson might soon leave for a bigger contract. Some stories must be told.
That didn’t keep me from pulling my hair out as Joe Davis (a fine young announcer) and John Smoltz (a former Braves great who has become Fox’s top baseball analyst) talked virtually nonstop through each game, rarely coming up for air.
Although I can’t recite every word verbatim, it went something like this:
“Balbino Pezzulo steps up for the Phillies, he’s a good lookin’ young player. High and tight, Ball 1. Morton throws to first, Boof Biceps gets back just ahead of the tag. Top of the 9th, we’re all tied up 4-4. Interesting story about Pezzulo as he takes one down the middle, one ball, one strike. His uncle, Rodrigo played soccer in their home country of Venezuela. And if you’ve never been to Venezuela, it’s bordered by 14 countries. Best tamales I ever ate. The umpire calls timeout as Morton ties his shoe, the left one - I believe he wears Nikes. Now Pezzulo steps out and adjusts his batting glove. So in Venezuela, Uncle Rodrigo is a national hero because of his amazing speed. Pezzulo fouls one off his foot; he’ll need to walk that one off. That’s gonna leave a mark. Hey fans, don’t forget an all new ‘Call Me Kat’ tonight at 9 Eastern, 8 Central on Fox! So Uncle Rodrigo’s speed game has certainly been passed down to young Balbino, who has been clocked at 4.1 seconds running from home to first, and that has boosted his WAR, and helped his RISP as well. Low and outside, it’s THREE and one now.”
Please! Just stop! I know you have every stat and story at your disposal. But let us enjoy the ebb and flow of the game. Let us hear the crowd cheer a home run. Let us hear them boo the umpire. The game often speaks for itself. Turn on your microphone when something needs to be said. Otherwise, just give us a chance to soak up the glorious ambience of baseball.
