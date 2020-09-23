There seems to be a lot of people that will vote according to one or two issues in the upcoming elections.
The three top issues for single issue voters appear to be abortion, gun rights and gay rights. If a candidate is on the opposite side of one of these issues or a combination of these top three issues, they will not get the single issue person’s vote.
As I started to write about these issues I realized the complexity of each one and how I could get lost in the specifics of each issue and that was not my goal.
My goal was to point out how a single issue vote is missing the big picture of where our country stands right now.
We are in the middle of a historic pandemic that continues to kill us off without stopping until we find a viable vaccine for it. We struggle with how to address this virus both nationally and statewide as we watch the number of deaths reach over 200,000 people.
Due to the easy availability of cameras on our phones, we are seeing more mistakes made by our police community and how it impacts our minority communities the most.
These events caught on video have enraged all caring people to protest in their own way to say things need to change and this loss of life is so unacceptable we will not be quiet until there is change.
Due to the pandemic we are seeing how the least of us both financially and with infirmity due to age or other illnesses are being affected the most and how lacking our healthcare system is to address the inequality.
I say all this to point out that single issues are a small part of the pie of what is going on in our country right now.
I would suggest we vote on the larger picture of who can best address the pandemic that is ravaging through our country right now.
Who can address the concerns of minorities suffering the loss of life recorded monthly that shocks our respect for life?
Who can improve our healthcare system so our least among us are not the most vulnerable?
I would never presume to tell anyone who to vote for, but what I will say is there are bigger fish to fry right now than the single issues we all care about. These larger issues have more of an impact on us than any of the single issues, from the way I see it.
The single issues will always be with us and we will continue to argue them, but if we can figure out ways to make this pandemic go away and save lives, if we can figure out how to improve the way police protect us and save lives, and figure out a better health care system to save lives, our country will be all the better for it.
Getting qualified and caring people in office to address the larger issues will make our country safer, stronger and healthier. It will be your judgement with your vote that will make it that way, so we can get back to arguing (respectfully) the single issues again.
Bill Freeman is a retired mental health counselor and a progressive Democrat in McMinn County. He can be reached at calabash52@gmail.com
