Recently I read an essay by the novelist John Updike entitled "Letter to a Baby Boomer." The baby boomers are defined as those born between the years 1946 and 1964. I was born in 1954.
Mr. Updike, born in 1932 and writing to the generation following his own, simultaneously challenges and reassures us. Of course, addressing any generation in its entirety involves significant generalization, but thinking of us baby boomers, I believe we could largely agree on how we are perceived, even if individually we don't fit those perceptions. After reading the essay, I was left wanting to write a similar epistle to my former students, who now range between the ages of 30 and 45.
According to Mr. Updike, we baby boomers, in our youth, "went to Woodstock, experienced altered states of consciousness, protested Vietnam, fought in it, or both."
In our adulthood, he writes that we "invented yuppieness, health consciousness, and corporate greed."
That stings, especially the last. Time always erodes youthful idealism, but my generation didn't give it time to erode. We abruptly abandoned it, citing spouses and/or children as rationales, as if the future we once imagined couldn't include families.
If, as Gandhi said, "the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members," you former students, back when I knew you so well, grew taller and taller with each passing year.
To cite perhaps the most obvious example, when I arrived in 1989, the tables in the cafeteria displayed a sort of voluntary segregation: Blacks at their tables, whites at theirs. By the time I left, such separation was a fading memory of a distant time. Now, in your own adulthood, your challenge is to lessen the great divisions in our country, divisions you neither created nor endorsed. I do sense many of you are apathetic and cynical about political and civic matters for undeniably valid reasons. I urge you, for the sake of your children and theirs, to find a way to rise above those excuses for inactivity in your various communities - the town, the county, the state, and the federal ones.
As Oscar Wilde wrote, "A cynic is a man who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing."
As for your physical well-being, please understand how closely it is tied to your mental and emotional health. Throughout my life, excepting the darkest time, I have been a good example of this. I played basketball until I was 35 (when my knee turned to jelly), and ran 5K races until I was 45, reaching my personal finish line soon after I was beaten by a man pushing a baby carriage with rubber wheels. Since then I've ridden a stationary bicycle, kayaked in smooth water, and hiked several sections of the Benton MacKaye Trail. Currently, I am focused on doing longer and longer walks on the Eureka Trail, accompanied by a dog I have to pull along on the way out and who pulls me on the return trip, where a treat awaits him in the truck.
Although I sometimes enjoy physical exercise while I'm engaged in it, the greater reward comes after, when endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine drench the brain. To experience this "runner's high," you will not have to work long, but you will have to work hard. By hard, I mean hard for you. Ironically, if you're overweight, out of shape, or a two-pack-a-day smoker, you can release these chemicals more easily than a well-conditioned athlete. Studies show that exercise delays dementia more effectively than doing "smart" things, whatever you may think those are.
In his conclusion to "Letter to a Baby Boomer," Updike quotes Shakespeare's Prospero who, upon retiring, feared that "Every third thought shall be my grave."
Updike suggests the first two thoughts should be these: (1) Love one another, and (2) Seize the day. Those, I think, are beyond amendment.
Reserving the last word, I challenge you to realize that your life is extraordinary, no matter how small and constricted it may seem at times. The best of what you have witnessed and of what you have done would be admired by the rich and famous, the wise and the bewildered, if they crossed your path. Every mistake you have made can be a lesson to another just as each of your victories may inspire those who feel defeated.
Never let anyone tell you, never tell yourself, that 45 is anything but young. Should you live to be 100, each passing day will prove that life is too short and too fast. Leave that realization to the ancient. Carlos Lopes of Portugal won the gold medal in the marathon at the 1984 Summer Olympics. He was 37 years old.
Find your own marathon, pace yourself, be patient, so that in the end, you finish strong, never having learned your price, and sure of your value.
