There are two ways to look at the word “entitled.” The most common use these days is to describe someone, often young, rich or famous, who believes themself inherently deserving of privileges or special treatment without having done anything to earn the benefits. The second meaning is to actually deserve the benefits or privileges, such as being entitled to basic human rights. Neither of these definitions requires anybody to actually earn their benefits, which is why calling Social Security and Medicare “entitlement” programs kind of gets my goat. The implication, that everyone has a right to the benefits without making a fair contribution, is completely untrue.
Social Security has been around since Roosevelt signed it into law as part of The New Deal, in 1935. His Secretary of Labor, Frances Perkins, was a workers’ rights activist before joining his cabinet, and she had an agenda to protect the common worker. Under her leadership, the U.S. enacted the 40-hour work week, overtime pay, unemployment insurance, minimum wages and child labor laws, in addition to Social Security. Secretary Perkins believed that “a government should aim to give all the people under its jurisdiction the best life possible.”
The way it works is simple and brilliant. People working today and their employers contribute monthly amounts based on salary. Today’s contributions are used to pay back retirees who contributed towards the previous generation. This way workers are contributing while they can, and collecting once they are too old or too sick to work.
During The Great Depression, unemployment was as high as 80% in some American cities. As many as 9,000 banks failed, taking people’s savings with them. In 1933, the worst year of the Depression, the average family’s annual income had dropped about 40% to $1,500; more than 200,000 children were homeless and wandering the country; hobos were jumping on trains and living in camps; and 50% of Americans lived below the poverty line.
The New Deal didn’t end The Depression, World War II did. But the labor laws from The New Deal changed how people work and improved the quality of working families’ lives. Social Security, financial security in old age, literally saved lives. Even today, SS keeps about 22 million Americans out of poverty. A Gallup poll found that 89% of retirees depend on SS as either a major or minor source of income. Even so, the average benefit payout amounts to approximately $19,500 per year, just $5,000 above the official poverty line. Nobody is getting rich (legally) off Social Security.
The first retirees received more in benefits than they paid in, the government taking up the slack. At this point in time, anybody still alive has been contributing to SS for their entire career. Baby Boomers, the “Silver Tsunami,” are often accused of being the reason that SS is dysfunctional, but that is unfair. Yes, Boomers are collecting lots of SS right now. Everyday, 10,000 people turn 65 years old and become eligible.
But the problem is not Boomers taking too much now. The problem is that, as a group, we contributed too much earlier. Boomers outnumbered their parents, the “Silent Generation” (who ironically invented Rock and Roll), by 31 million. There was a huge surplus in contributions, which was too tempting for Congress to leave alone or invest. Instead, over the years that Boomers were paying into the system, Congress “reallocated’ (synonym: stole) 2.9 trillion dollars, promising to pay it back when it was needed. Which is now. That much money would fund Social Security for 5-10 years.
People have been talking about changing Social Security ever since it was established. Predictions that we will run out of funds within a few decades have been circulating for years. Occasionally someone proposes stopping the program altogether, but too many of us are counting on Social Security for that idea to be very popular.
Changes are needed for the program to continue. One that has been proposed by George W. Bush, and recently Mike Pence, is allowing current workers to invest their contributions privately rather than contribute to the general fund. But that won’t work because those contributions are not for those workers. Today’s contributions “belong” to the current retirees as payback for their contributions to the previous cohort.
Giving individuals control over their SS contributions would be pulling the rug out from under the people who have already paid in. The government would have to step in and cover the payments that retirees are entitled to. So, let’s forget individual investments.
But if you are lucky enough to earn more than the cap, all of that extra salary is contribution free for SS. A person who earns $2 million pays the same as someone who earns $160,000! It is a backward logic if you think about it. The whole point of SS is to keep people out of poverty, yet those teetering closest to the edge are unmercifully taxed, while those earning high salaries get a break. So that is one change I propose: Remove the cap and make high earners pay like everyone else.
