Well, I finally got it. Covid, that is. For the first two years or so of the pandemic (which seemed like the first 20 years or so of the pandemic), I thought I would never get it. I was vaccinated and eventually double-boosted, all four shots taken as soon as they became available. I wasn’t convinced the vaccine was safe. I’m still not. I did believe it was the best bet, a not-so-cleverly-calculated risk. I still do. I was fairly “careful” those first two years, and most of my friends were more careful than l.
Recently, however, I began hearing of more and more folks on the periphery of my Covid-shrunken social circle who were coming down with it. I started believing I would get it sooner or later. Then I did.
A couple of weeks ago, I attended one of my regular meetings, but there were twice as many people there as usual. My worldview having shifted from Delta to Omicron, I didn’t wear a mask. No one else did, either. A few days later, I heard that some who attended the meeting had tested positive. Three days later, while playing Scrabble with a friend, I felt some congestion. I decided to take an at-home test. I had been tested twice before by professionals accustomed to wielding a swab. The swab I had was not as padded, and its stick seemed longer and sharper. I felt a little woozy as I rotated it only a millimeter from my brain. As soon as my sample hit the testing strip, I snuck a peek. The sample line was every bit as clear as the control line, indicating a positive result. Maybe it fades as the 15 minutes progress, I illogically hoped. It didn’t. It didn’t the second time I tested myself. I had it.
During the heyday of the Delta variant, when there were images on television of corpses being loaded into trailers outside hospitals, I didn’t worry much about my becoming one of them. I wasn’t concerned with being intubated. What I was worried about was being isolated in my apartment for several days, helpless to combat the insanity creeping like a rising tide into my little hovel. I would wish I had taken my ancient paltry prospects of marriage more seriously.
Those five days didn’t turn out so badly. I read a lot but only a little more than I usually do. I’m pleased to say I did not watch any more television than usual, maybe less, actually, because my isolation took place during major league baseball’s interminable All-Star break. I did play about 30 games of dice baseball, which I hadn’t done since I was about 10. I kept detailed statistics of each game, and the Phillies were a better team than the real one. In dice baseball, a one and a two is a single, a three and a four is a double (resulting in far too many doubles), and so on. I talked on the phone without constantly thinking about how I was going to end the conversation. Two friends picked up groceries for me, choosing higher-priced brands than I do, delivered them, and refused to accept more than a token payment. The high point of every day was a three-mile hike at the Regional Park when the sun was at its strongest and when it’s easiest to get endorphins released. Sometimes I pulled a mask up over my mouth and nose when I crossed paths with others. Sometimes I just averted my face.
I read a book by Michael Lewis that eroded my confidence in the CDC. However, as soon as I found out the CDC guidelines for quarantine and isolation were more lenient than I expected, my confidence was restored. I learned from a friend of a friend about how I might be able to obtain a controversial alternative medicine for Covid if my case became worse. Previously, I thought only fools would pursue such an unproven course of treatment. Now I know, if my condition had significantly worsened, I may have tried it.
In the end, I was almost asymptomatic. The congestion I felt was minimal and may not have been Covid-related. However, I probably infected three people who are dear to me, each of whom had an unpleasant although not quite scary few days. If I had worn a mask at that meeting, they may not have been exposed. But I was lazy and reluctant to be the only person wearing one. After isolation, I returned to the meeting and wore one. No one else did. Will I remain so resolved? I don’t know.
While I “had” Covid, I imagined that, when I no longer had it, I would be wiser, being a survivor of my own tiny war and newly outfitted with first-hand experiences I could eagerly share with the uninfected. Instead, I realize I don’t understand the implications of a pandemic any more than I did to begin with. I like to believe I didn’t get sick because I was stronger than most somehow. It’s easy to sink into that sort of self-centered nonsense. It’s easy to forget there are a million graves scattered into every corner of America and millions of broken hearts that know better.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
