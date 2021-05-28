When we moved back to California to live with my parents, my mother proudly told us to look in the back of the closet where there was a stout rope with knots in it that was to be used as a fire escape from our second-story bedroom.
Knowing my mom, “the back of the closet” already put me on alert, because I doubt anyone had ventured into that space for years. Sure enough, the stout rope, once located, turned out to be what an antique dealer would describe as mid-century modern: it disintegrated in my hands.
I asked her where her escape rope was hiding and she made the (statistically inaccurate) prediction that since the wooden house hadn’t burned in 120 years, it probably never would. I immediately went out and bought two extension ladders which could be used for other projects, as long as they were tucked in for the night in their fire escape location: one on the front balcony and the other propped against the back of the house, hidden from view but accessible from our window.
I already knew the location for the back ladder since, many years ago, my father left a similar ladder leaning against the same window one summer. He declared to my sister and me that elopement was much cheaper than a formal wedding, so if anyone was so inclined, here was the ladder for our convenience … neither of us took him up on it so he put it away in the fall.
In 2019 in the United States, there were 354,000 house fires. Luckily most people survived, but the national average is about 11 fire-related deaths/million people. In Tennessee, the average is 21.5 deaths/million, making our risk of death by fire almost twice as high as the national average.
According to the Red Cross, everyone in your house should be able to exit the building within two minutes in the event of fire. You should specify a meeting place that everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, knows to go to after escaping.
Many people go back in the burning house because they mistakenly assume someone is still inside.
You are also supposed to practice escaping until everyone can successfully get out on time. Plan what to do if the fire is between you and the door. Make sure windows are not painted shut and can be easily opened by everyone. Have escape/elopement ladders for every bedroom.
Teach your kids, your grandma and even your dog what to do if they hear the smoke alarm or smell a fire.
And then practice, a couple times each year.
The official study on the Twin Towers attack of 9/11 found that 2/3 of the people who survived had participated in the regular fire drills the previous year. Luckily, they knew the way, which included taking the stairs down several flights, then walking through the hallway to another set of stairs.
Imagine the confusion if they had never practiced and suddenly found themselves at a dead end. But because they knew what to do, they were able to find their way and bring others along.
My husband and I started thinking about our own escape route from the bedroom. We bought an emergency ladder to be kept at the window and let down if needed. Much to the amusement of the neighbors, we practiced.
It took a few minutes to figure out which way to best get out the window (he sat and swiveled, I backed up to the sill and stepped out) but doing it and knowing we could do it again if necessary was a good feeling!
Fire needs three things to burn: heat, fuel and oxygen. If you eliminate any one of these ingredients, the fire goes out. That’s why if your clothes catch fire you should stop, drop and roll, in other words instead of running (providing more oxygen), drop to the floor and roll onto the fire to smother it.
The problem is that heat, fuel and oxygen are so commonly available, they are difficult to eliminate. Heat can be a match or a spark, but it can also be a chemical reaction, such as when oil-based paint dries and oxidizes.
Wet paint rags left drying in a pile can spontaneously combust, even when it’s cold!
Here are a few reminders for avoiding tragedy:
• Never leave food cooking unattended and always turn the stove off when you are done. Fifty percent of house fires start from cooking accidents
• Have a fire extinguisher and know where it is (not in the back of the closet) and how to use it
• When trying to put out a fire, aim at the bottom of the flames; that is where the burn is happening!
• Smoke goes up. In a fire, stay as low to the ground as possible.
• Get enough smoke alarms for the size of your house.
• Your alarm beeps when the battery is low; replace the battery.
• Plan ahead, keep escape routes clear, make sure everyone has practiced the drill and designate a place to meet once you are out of the house.
• Never go back in a burning building for any reason.
Those of us who are over 65 are three times more likely to be killed or injured during a fire. I suspect it is because we haven’t noticed the obvious: we are no longer as young, fast, slim, flexible or strong as we once were and our ability to hear, smell and see has decreased.
As we change, our escape plans need to adapt.
If the worst happens, the last thing you’ll want is to have one foot on the ladder, one foot stuck inside the house, in your pajamas (if you’re lucky), unable to get your leg up and over the window sill, The DPA photographer recording the event and the neighbors laughing so hard they can’t help you.
Make a plan and practice!
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
