To the Editor,
Grace and Mercy Ministries is a local non-profit ministry providing balanced nutritional meals three days a week. We are a faith-based organization committed to not only nourishing health but also growth and fellowship by offering a “Hands Up.”
Across the U.S., every community struggles to find ways to enable those who are constricted in their ability to maintain a balanced life. Grace and Mercy has been committed for many years to be involved in this community of faith and are wholeheartedly dedicated to making a difference.
Our volunteers are a major part of this ministry, which includes the following:
• Caregivers Incorporated
• CLA Clean Living of Athens
• Community service hours for college students
• Community service hours for probation
• Tri-County Adult Activity Center
Citizens who want to be a part of a fellowship that enhances kindness to their fellow human beings, while giving themselves a wonderful sense of purpose.
Maintaining the continued support in our outreach of provisions has been a challenge. Since 2022, our uptake in meals has doubled along with inflated food prices.
We depend on generous supporters’ contributions to sustain this ministry. With 500 meals being served weekly at a cost of $3.50 per meal, our monthly expenses to maintain have become quite a financial challenge.
Meals are offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday, which are prepared and served by volunteers. Shower bus and transportation to and from continue, as does providing meals for shut-ins.
We are hoping to encourage 800 people to contribute $10 on a reoccurring monthly basis, which would provide enough revenue to maintain this vital ministry.
We have a link through the Network for Good website (graceandmercyministries.networkforgood.com) where contributions can be made by scanning the QR code. The Grace and Mercy Facebook page will also lead you to a donation application. If all else fails, checks sent to P.O. Box 1443, Athens, TN 37303 will gladly be accepted.
We would like to encourage you to stop by and witness your considered donation at work. We do follow all health and safety guidelines provided by the state. Your tax-deductible contribution will be gratefully received as we encourage you to become one of our regular sponsors. At the end of the year, you will receive a receipt for your contribution with a heartfelt thank you for enabling us to continue this ministry.
To afford and continue to embrace the need, we ask that you may “Walk With Us” in supporting those who rely on our offerings.
Sincerely,
Mary Jane Ballew, Executive Director
Grace and Mercy Ministries
