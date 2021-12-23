There are different kinds of fake unity; the kind that sound really attractive but end up being a bad idea when you get up close.
There’s the distracting call for unity. When a politician in the middle of a scandal calls for unity, it’s code for “don’t look, there’s nothing to see here” or “stop investigating what we’ve been doing.”
In churches, governments or other organizations, people will often call out issues or point to the need for change. Confronting problems is always hard.
It might mean that powerful individuals are going to be held accountable for bad things they’re doing. The call to a false unity is a go-to way to combat this.
Pointing out the need for unity (and that investigating an issue gets everyone upset at one another) is a great way to distract from the actual issue. Calling for unity, in this use, is simply another way of saying “let’s not deal with this.”
In this case, the person pointing out the wrongdoing may even be villainized. While everyone else just wants “unity,” the finger-pointer or whistle-blower is causing trouble and stirring the proverbial pot.
A close cousin to the distracting call for unity, the comfort call for unity has a more general use. It doesn’t require a specific scandal to distract from.
The main difference lies in the motive of the person calling for unity. A person using the distracting call for unity is purposely trying to keep an issue from being addressed. A person using the comfort call for unity honestly just wants everyone to get along.
The former wants to win an argument, while the latter doesn’t want an argument to take place at all.
Humans like comfort and change is always uncomfortable. It’s messy. Someone who gives the comfort call for unity is willing to compromise or ignore truth because they’ve made the mistaken assumption that disagreement is always bad.
Just as in the distracting call for unity, the comfort call for unity brands those who disagree as troublemakers who are upsetting everyone by rocking the proverbial boat.
This type of call for false unity isn’t new. Patrick Henry’s speech from the Revolutionary War is known for its crescendo: “…give me liberty or give me death!” But earlier in the speech he discusses the issue of a false hope for peace: “…They tell us, sir, that we are weak... But when shall we be stronger? Shall it be the next week, or the next year?... Gentlemen may cry Peace, Peace — but there is no peace…”
Henry’s speech wasn’t a rallying cry to troops. It was given in a meeting of the Virginia legislature. He was trying to convince the Virginia government to join the coming fight against the British.
The context of the speech makes it clear that there was a great deal of arguing against the idea of shaking things up. Many people didn’t want the hassle of change that would come with challenging the British.
They didn’t want to leave the comfort of the status quo. Thus, they called for “peace.” One can only imagine the flack that some of our founding fathers must have taken from their friends and neighbors as they called for independence.
Finally, there’s the embrace-my-truth call for unity. This one is most visible right after a big election.
The people who were railing against the government just a few months ago are suddenly pro-establishment (now that “their side” is in power). They vehemently declare the need for peace and togetherness.
This type of false unity doesn’t just have to happen in politics. At its root, it’s just someone saying, “let’s do things my way and anyone who argues with it must be a bad person.” It’s a sort of trump card that lets someone win an argument without debating the actual facts of a situation.
As with the other types of false unity, the person who disagrees will be chastised as a troublemaker for not agreeing.
If someone calls for everyone to blindly believe the same things as them, they aren’t really calling for unity. They’re seeking power. This type of so-called unity leads to a world where people aren’t allowed to ask questions or think differently.
It culminates in things like ostentatious military parades and far-too-powerful governments. You wake up to find that your drive to work is decorated with billboards telling you to turn in your neighbor for dissidence.
Before you know it, you’re giving feigned thanks for mediocre medical care and pretending to fawn over shirtless leaders on horseback.
When a person (or group) in power calls for unity, it’s often code for “Let’s unify around what I want. Let me win and consolidate my power. If you disagree with me, you must be an evil troublemaker.”
Rarely is the person whose view is not the status quo the one who is calling for “unity.”
When is “unity” a siren’s cry?
Unity (true unity) isn’t a bad thing.
We should absolutely want peace when possible. We should strive for common ground with our fellow man, be it in our governments, churches or just around the dinner table at Thanksgiving.
So how do we know when a call for unity is false?
CS Lewis famously stated: “Seek Unity and you will find neither Unity nor Truth. Seek the light of truth, and you will find Unity and Truth.”
Truth, then, should be our guide. If someone’s call for unity conflicts with what we know to be true, it is a siren’s call. It will almost certainly be made with ulterior motives.
If someone’s call for unity requires us to ignore the truth, it too is a siren’s call. If it requires us to embrace something that is contrary to our conscience, it is unwise to do so.
If embracing unity requires us to lie (either to ourselves or to others), it is a false unity. If we find that we’re only embracing someone’s call for “unity” because we’re scared of being ostracized for rocking the boat, it’s probably not true unity.
Unity is a noble goal, but it should never be sought at the expense of truth. When we make that compromise, we sail toward dangerous waters.
Its song makes us believe we’re working toward something beautiful and it promises respite from the wearisome conflict that constitutes this life. In the end, though, unity without truth is a false unity.
By the time we realize the deception, we’re crashing on some rocks and staring down a proverbial siren that took way too many liberties with their online dating profile.
If someone asks us to compromise truth in the name of unity, we should run (or swim) the other way.
Cliff Couch is an adjunct instructor at Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens. He’s also served as a chief of police in several cities. He holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and Psychology from Florida State University. He’s a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, and Harvard’s Executive Education Course for Senior Executives in State and Local Government. You can follow him on Twitter @CliftonDCouch or on his blog, www.LifeofaLawman.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.