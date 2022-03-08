When I first moved to Tennessee, I joined the Optimist Club in Athens. I came to meet a lot of good people in McMinn County through this organization.
One day, we were cleaning Highway 11 for the two miles we were responsible for in the Adopt-A-Highway program. I was paired with one of the local political leaders in our county. As we picked up plastic bottles, soda cans, and fast food wrappers along the side of the road, we got to know each other.
I found out he had some of the same values that I do about education, police, and public health, as well as many other issues.
I was surprised to learn he was a Republican with the same values as me since I am a self-described progressive, and I told him so. He stated the Democratic Party does not have a good reputation in McMinn County ever since the “Battle of Athens” and commenced to tell me the story. He explained to me a Democrat has a very hard time getting elected in McMinn County because of what happened back then. He then said, even with Democratic values, he got elected by claiming he was a Republican, because that is the majority of voters in McMinn even today, and it was the only way to get elected at that time.
After reading some about the Battle of Athens, I came to realize how the local Republicans here appropriated the story to help make the Democrats look bad so Republicans would look like the “defenders of democracy.”
From what I read, the Democrats were totally in control back then in the time after World War II. When the soldiers came back home from fighting, they came to understand how crooked the Democrats were.
The veterans did not join the Republican Party after realizing this, they started their own “GI Party” and ran for office in the elections back then. Apparently they did not trust either party, not just the Democrats.
This Battle of Athens happened over 70 years ago and the Republican Party brings up the story every election cycle and tries to stress how terrible the Democrats were back then and still are now. After 70 years, you would think the story would get old and forgotten, that people would start looking at both parties in the present day and where they stand now instead of back then.
This article was not written to bash the Republican Party, but to point out that we all have more in common than we think. Back then, both parties had values and actions that were not to be proud of.
I work with a group of young men in their 30s and their values are WAAAYYY different than my own. Their nickname for me is “Liberal Bill” and what I have come to realize is even though our values are different in many areas, there are more that we have in common. Doing what we say we will do, following through on what is asked of us, helping each other out to make the job easier, respecting each other’s point of view, even when we don’t understand it.
When we do talk about our differences, it is done with respect and some teasing on the side all in good fun that it is not insulting as much as trying to understand each other and how they came to that point of view that is so different from our own.
It is that respectful dialogue and the ability to clearly express our points of view that helps each of us to understand that we all have our struggles in life, and when we understand the differences between us, it makes not only our friendships tighter, and our struggles easier, it makes our county and nation stronger, as
well.
Bill Freeman is a retired mental health counselor and a progressive Democrat in McMinn County. He can be reached at calabash52@gmail.com
