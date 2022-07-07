To the Editor,
On June 20, 2022, Mayor Lois Preece set a historical marker by becoming the longest standing mayor in the history of the City of Niota!
Ms. Preece was appointed as mayor of the City of Niota on June 20, 2011, and has served the city and her community diligently for the past 11 years. When Mayor Preece began her position in 2011, as still today, she holds a vision for the City of Niota with the goal of creating a safe and peaceful community to live in and be proud to call home.
Many of the residents that lived here in 2011 may remember that at that time the city was in dire turmoil with numerous issues ranging from the governmental aspect to the water and sewer utilities being under major scrutiny with the state. The City of Niota was at a critical, pivotal point when Mayor Preece stepped into the role of city mayor.
Since then, Mayor Preece, in working to restore the city back to compliance with the state in all areas, has successfully obtained nearly $3,000,000 in grant funding, with the majority going into making improvements to the water and sewer infrastructure and maintenance. Under a four-year restoration project, by the end of 2022, the city will have a nearly-new, up-to-date wastewater treatment plant and the city’s water department is currently in the process of updating, replacing and expanding many of its water lines and installing new Automatic Read Meters, also bringing it up to date. Other grant funding has been used for housing rehabilitation for numerous qualifying citizens of the city to improve the safety and efficiency of their homes. Additionally, our park and playground equipment was upgraded through grant funding, and most recently, the renovation of the pavilion roof, so that our community can enjoy family gatherings, play and exercise safely. Further infrastructure that is in the future planning will be fiber optic high-speed internet throughout the city. Under Mayor Preece’s watch, the city and its utility departments have all been brought back into good standing and in compliance with all state and federal agencies.
Today, Niota is the fastest growing area in McMinn County! Presently, Mayor Preece is progressing the city by planning for its projected future growth and is strategically working on a new housing development located on the outskirts of the city limits. Future economic development plans include additional commercial and industrial developments at the I-75 interstate exchange. Not only is the city developing on the larger scale, it has recently seen its Main Street vacant buildings renovated and filled with small local businesses and apartments.
On a historical note, Mayor Preece worked through a grant to complete the restoration of the oldest standing train depot in Tennessee, including structural reinforcement, new flooring, lighting, HVAC system and beautiful landscaping, so that it has now become one of the most unique and beautiful event venues in our area. She has also illuminated the vast history of the city by obtaining an art grant and commissioning an outside art mural on our museum wall commemorating the 100th anniversary for the 19th Amendment, as Harry T. Burn was born and raised in Niota.
Throughout the year, Mayor Preece devotes hours to organizing, fundraising and working at numerous Niota community events, even sitting in her office stuffing candy in the eggs for the children’s annual Easter egg hunt. She has personally planned and launched a Model Train Show, a Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show and the city’s largest and most lucrative event, the annual Fried Green Tomato Festival, now in its 10th year, turning all of these events into annual fundraisers for the city. Her motto is “the needs of the city are to be met by the taxpayers’ money; if it’s a want, then we work to raise the funding for it.” Going on this motto, the next big addition to the city will be the new stage. It has taken a bit of time to raise the money for the construction of the stage as this is a “want” for the city and taxpayer money is not being allocated to this project.
Ms. Preece came to McMinn County in 1975 when her husband moved to this area on business. Not long after relocating, in addition to being a wife and mother, she continued her career by teaching at Niota Elementary School. After 20 years of teaching, she proceeded to become the principal of the school for the next 12 years. During her years in education, she received the Outstanding Teacher of East Tennessee Award and then later, as principal, received the Outstanding Principal of East Tennessee Award.
She has previously served on the McMinn County Library Board and the McMinn County Museum Board and was also a member of the Leadership McMinn chamber program in 2014.
Currently, Mayor Preece is the president of the Optimist Club of Athens and was awarded Optimist of the Year in 2012. She also currently sits on the Board of Directors for Public Entity Partners, Southeast Tennessee Development District, Southeast Tennessee Rural Planning Organization, and the McMinn County Economic Development Authority. She is an active member in her church and serves meals to shut-ins through the Meals on Wheels program in McMinn County.
Mayor Lois Preece is a testament to what years of commitment, hard work and loyalty brings to vastly enriching, restoring and developing a thriving community!
Jeannie Anderson
Niota
