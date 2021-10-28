The cool, crisp mornings. The crackle of a bonfire. The gooeyness of s’mores. The vibrant colors popping in the trees.
Fall is upon us and it’s oh so magical.
The dawn of any new season brings opportunities to intentionally connect with your kids. It’s a great time to talk about what makes fall unique and learn more about your traditions and traditions around the world.
Here are some questions to kick off fall conversations with your family. As with any good questions, take the opportunity to dig a little deeper into your kids’ responses.
Ask them why they answer a certain way. Have fun! You might find some new fall family traditions in your conversations.
• What fall scent smells the best? Pumpkin spice, apple cinnamon, apple cider, pecan pie, bonfire, just to name a few.
• What’s your favorite fall activity? Hayrides, trick or treating, pumpkin carving, the list goes on and on.
• What’s your favorite place to go in the fall?
• Do you have a specific place you like to visit to see the leaves change?
• Is there an apple orchard or pumpkin patch that your family loves?
• What’s your fondest fall memory from your childhood? This could be a specific holiday, a fun trip or just something that brings joy.
• What fall holiday do you enjoy most?
• What fall holiday from another culture would you like to learn more about? If you’re not sure where to start, try a Google search for autumn holidays around the world.
• What’s your favorite fall food? Plan to make these as a family over the next week.
• What are you thankful for? Gratefulness isn’t just limited to Thanksgiving.
• What’s your favorite thing to watch in the fall? Halloween classics, Thanksgiving specials, football, the World Series, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or are you prepping for Christmas already?
• Would you rather: Enjoy a pumpkin spice drink or apple cider; Get lost in a corn maze or spooked in a haunted house; Eat caramel apples or candy corn; Watch football or baseball? (It’s the playoffs!); Jump in a pile of leaves or go on a hayride; Have a cool, crisp, fall day or go back to the summer heat?
Trivia (Who doesn’t love good trivia?):
• What makes leaves change their color? Answer: Sugar is trapped in the leaves, causing red and purple colors.
• What country did Halloween originate from? Answer: Ireland. Halloween originates from a Celtic festival celebrating the new year on Nov. 1. Traditions were to light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.
• What is the most popular Autumn tradition in the world? Answer: Halloween. It’s traditionally celebrated as All Hallows’ Eve in many countries (the day before All Saints’ Day). Bonus: Thanksgiving comes in second, followed by Dia de Los Muertos. If you want to explore another culture’s celebrations, I strongly recommend learning more about Dia de Los Muertos. Sounds like a “Coco” movie night!
• Finish this statement: My favorite Halloween treat is:
My favorite thing to eat on Thanksgiving is:
Use these conversation starters at the dinner table or in the car. Fall is a great time to connect as a family. Take the time to slow down before the bustle of the holiday season.
The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and exploring with your family.
Mitchell Qualls is the operations director at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
