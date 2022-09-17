To paraphrase an old saying: “Hell hath no fury like an admirer deceived.”
Whether it is a favorite actor who turns out to be a sexual predator, a football hero who probably killed his wife, a politician who has been making a fool out of us, or a spouse who has been unfaithful, once we become convinced that our trust has been abused, we rarely forgive.
Trust is a wonderful gift. It doesn’t always have to be earned, but it does have to be maintained. Someone might trust us immediately, but if we prove ourselves to be untrustworthy, we will probably lose their faith. If we betray a trust, chances are we won’t get a second chance.
We trust other people all the time. We trust teachers with our kids. We trust restaurants to serve us clean, safe food. We expect business people not to cheat us. We assume doctors and dentists will do their best for us. Every day, driving down the street, we trust that other drivers will obey the laws and drive safely. Remarkably, they usually do. But we also keep a keen eye on others. If they fail to live up to their responsibilities, we step in and do something about it, whether swerving our car or suing for malpractice. A bad review on Yelp at the very least.
Blind trust is a dangerous thing. Unconditional love is fine, but unconditional trust is a problem. Trust that cannot be swayed no matter the evidence, shows a serious separation from reality.
Equally problematic is blind distrust. More profound than skepticism, blind distrust is when someone despises another person or organization so much, they refuse to believe anything the other says. Logic and reason do not enter into the equation. Blind distrust is a huge issue in the United States today. Certain politicians are so distrusted by their detractors, nothing they could say would be believed.
Blind distrust has contributed to the pandemic killing so many people. Even after vaccines were available to all adults, over 200,000 people have died from COVID in the U.S.; an average of 325 people per day this month. Most of those deaths were of unvaccinated people, most of whom did not trust the scientists and the government who told them the vaccinations were safe. Someone they trusted fed them misinformation, and it cost them their lives.
The January 6th insurrection was caused by blind distrust of the government, even though no evidence has ever been presented to show that elections were rigged. The rioters broke into the capital and fought with police because they believed the misinformation that played on their worst illusions. They were so fixated on their distrust of the authorities that they could not see the evidence, or lack of evidence, in front of them.
Blind trust or mistrust is fine for children or dogs, but adults should be able to use their judgement and common sense as they sift through all the information and misinformation. We should be able to look at evidence and admit when our trust has been misplaced.
When my mother was about 10 years old, Melvin Purvis was the FBI agent who took on the Chicago mafia, and won! He was responsible for the capture of John Dillinger, Pretty Boy Floyd and Baby Face Nelson. He was a hero for his time, and most Americans looked up to him as their Knight in Shining Armor, coming to save them from organized crime. Purvis had a radio show that encouraged kids to become Junior G-men (government men). My mother was inspired to follow in Melvin’s footsteps and so she and her father ate untold boxes of Post Toasties in order to collect enough box tops to earn a Jr. G-man badge, as well as a secret decoder, invisible ink and a ring. She felt that she was a vital part of the FBI’s war on crime, and she proudly kept her badge her entire life!
Luckily for my mom, her idol never let her down. Melvin Purvis remained a hero throughout his life, going on to serve in military intelligence during World War II.
Unfortunately, in the fifties and sixties, his organization, the FBI, under the heavy hand of longtime Director J. Edgar Hoover, turned out to be using power as a weapon. It was discovered that Hoover was ordering investigations into personal, rather than criminal, activities of people he didn’t like such as JFK and Martin Luther King. He was a willing accomplice to Joseph McCarthy during the witch hunt for alleged Communists. He dealt harshly with civil rights and Vietnam war protesters, and went easy on organized crime. The reputation of the entire organization suffered as a result of J. Edgar Hoover’s unethical operations.
Many years and several directors later, the reputation of today’s FBI is still affected by the dark shadow cast by Hoover, which may be why so many people are scornful of their current investigations. Books, movies and TV shows don’t help. Anyone suffering from blind distrust of the FBI can find plenty of fuel for their mindset.
Whenever a political figure is being investigated, the question has to be asked, is this just a political ploy? But if the proper procedures have been followed, and the evidence appears to be pointing to a crime? Then any reality-based adult must support chasing the evidence wherever it leads. It is disappointing, heartbreaking even, when our heroes fail us. It is humiliating to admit that we have been fooled. But far worse is continuing to blindly ignore real evidence simply because we do not want to believe it. My father used to say, “Fool me once shame on you, but fool me twice, shame on me.” Let’s closely watch while the current FBI investigation proceeds. If it is unfair, then by all means we must call it out. But if, in the end, the evidence points towards guilty, let’s admit we’ve been conned once, and not let ourselves get fooled again.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University.
She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
