Resentment is a sneaky emotion. It can come out of nowhere. It’s often spurred by a nagging feeling that someone has mistreated you. If you don’t deal with it, resentment can harm your relationships and your emotional and mental well-being. So is there anything you can do to stop resentment?
Anger is a natural emotion. It’s OK to get angry, but what you do with your anger matters. If you don’t handle anger well, feelings of resentment can evolve into contempt and other unhealthy emotions.
Resenting someone can consume you, and that kind of thing impacts your mental and emotional well-being. Being resented and uncertain of why someone feels that way toward you can affect your health, too.
If you can relate to any of the feelings above, consider doing two things before going further.
Acknowledge your self-awareness. Bravely admitting that something is getting in your way of moving forward or holding back a relationship you care about is a huge first step.
Acknowledge that you’re capable of moving forward. Being self-aware allows you to have a heightened understanding of how you relate to yourself and others. You’ve got this, and you can deal with any resentment you may be experiencing in your relationship(s).
Are you ready to tackle the resentment in your relationships? Let’s do this!
Resentment starts with anger. So let’s start there. What caused you to get angry at someone? Is it a disagreement or something they said? Whatever the issue, it’s best to address it as it arises. Allowing problems to remain unresolved leads to resentment. When you have a disagreement with someone you care about, seek a resolution out of love for that person.
Ask yourself: Did I clearly and fairly communicate whatever expectation this person did not meet?
A good rule of thumb is to look in the mirror before confronting someone else. This has been the biggest lesson I’ve learned as a leader, a husband and a dad. I have to ask myself if I’ve clearly communicated my expectations before I think about holding someone accountable for what they did or didn’t do.
The experts at Harvard Health Publishing also have something to say: “In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.”
Each day, you can incorporate gratitude in your life by focusing on what you’re thankful for or keeping a journal.
If left unchecked, resentment can consume your thoughts and impact your relationships … and your well-being. You don’t have to let it take over. You’ve got this.
Mitchell Qualls is the Operations Director at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
