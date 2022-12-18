A block up the street from my childhood home was a dirt basketball court that always had good nets. Its surface was compacted by years of use and mixed with motor oil leaked from the dead engines of battered old cars whose lives the property owner's teenage son hoped to save. If Mike was in the middle of one of his restorations, you couldn't play there because the car was on the court. Usually, however, Mike was good about parking the cars somewhere else after his knuckles were ravaged by slippery wrenches and his store of profanities was exhausted.
One Christmas Eve, when I was somewhere in my teens, I was out there shooting basketball by myself. The fading light was dull, the air just warm enough to keep playing, although from time to time I'd have to stick my hands in my pockets and rub furiously against the fabric to get the feeling back in my fingers. All the old oil made the dirt dark and it clung to my palms like clay. The court sat a little higher than the intersection of Highway 23 and Warpath Drive. As the red light stopped cars, I imagined their occupants to be admiring, perhaps even envying, my ability to sink twenty-foot jump shots with an alarming frequency.
Of course, I feigned ignorance of my audience. One vehicle, however, drew my attention. The man driving was shouting at the woman in the passenger seat, who was giving back as good as she got. Two kids slumped in the back seat, the girl wailing, the boy's head tucked between his elbows. The driver shouted shut-up to the girl and took a blind punch at the boy. When the light changed, I saw the boy looking back at me through the smudgy rear window. I didn't want to shoot any more. I rubbed my soiled palms against the knees of my pants and headed home, thinking of the family I had, the gifts stacked beneath the tree, how with songs and stories my father made every Christmas magical. As I walked, I felt I had done nothing to earn my good fortune, that I was merely a beneficiary of chance. What I remember about that Christmas is getting choked up hearing the hymns and carols, having occasional bursts of gratitude, and knowing my foundation had been cracked.
At 7:00 on Wednesday, December 21st, Allen Memorial United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Longest Night" service. Wednesday, of course, will be the longest night and the shortest day of the year. The Rev. Dr. Charles Ensminger notes that this season can be "a long dark night of our souls, perhaps the 'winter of our discontent.'" The event will assure those for whom the season is not so happy and merry that that they (we) are not alone, that there is support and community throughout this city. I hope to attend, and I appreciate the organizers who recognized the need for this outreach.
While we are inside and warm on Wednesday night, the constant parade will continue along the homeless highway of Athens, the one that indistinctly meanders from the bathrooms in the Athens Market Pavilion all the way past the Interstate hotels. Perhaps, during the season I spoke of, I was having a depressive episode, or maybe I was seeing more clearly how this life unfolds. It doesn't matter. The effect was the same. In my own dark night of the soul, a disability check may have been all that kept me off the street. After I got clean, I worked with the homeless through Grace and Mercy Ministries. I found the work fulfilling but drifted away from it, frustrated by the process and by my own impatience. I have no doubt the primary factor determining chronic homelessness is mental illness. It may be convenient for some to conclude the dispossessed are just a bunch of alcoholics and drug addicts. That is surely accurate to a point. However, addiction itself is a mental illness. I didn't become an addict because I was spiritually alive and well-adjusted and just wanted to get happier. If you doubt this, go online and find a recovery community. Listen.
In my faith, I am urged to find divinity in every human face. Unconditionally. I am working on it. On the many days I fall short of this, I choose a less challenging path. I look into the eyes of the weary and the dispossessed, I imagine the eyes of the greedy despoilers of this planet, and I see myself in them. I pray that, if only for a single sustaining instant, the winter of my discontent may be made glorious summer.
