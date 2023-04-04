“Momma, when you die and I don’t have a Momma anymore, can I go live with Nana and Poppy?” my four-year-old asked nonchalantly last Saturday.
“Well, if anything happens to me and your dad, you can certainly live with Nana and Poppy. What made you ask that question, bug?” I said blindsided.
“People die. And, I know you’re gonna die and live with Jesus. So. I just want to have someone to live with, too,” he responded.
Then, he ran outside and started digging in the dirt with his dump trucks.
I was in shock from the conversation. What was going on in his little mind? Where did that question come from?
My husband reminded me that our son has attended four funerals in his short four years of life - three great-grandmothers and a great aunt. That’s a lot of death to unpack. I also learned he overheard a conversation about the tragic shootings and deaths of three adults and three children at the Covenant School in Nashville a few weeks ago.
As a parent, I want to protect my son at all costs. I want to keep him from having to deal with the hard, unfair and cruel injustices of this world. But, the truth is, avoiding difficult conversations and shielding him in an effort to preserve his innocence does more harm than good in the long run.
The American Psychological Association (APA) released a statement earlier this year encouraging parents to have hard conversations with young children:
“Taking a proactive stance and discussing difficult events and topics in age-appropriate language can help a child feel safer and more secure. If adults don’t talk to them about it, a child may overestimate what is wrong or misunderstand adults’ silence. So, be the first to bring up the difficult topic. When parents tackle difficult conversations, they let their children know that they are available and supportive.”
While this statement is empowering, sitting down and having these conversations can be stressful. How do you define age-appropriate language? What if you don’t have all the answers to the questions they ask? Here are a few things to remember when these hard conversations happen:
1. If you can, practice ahead of time. When a tragic event occurs, try to be the person your child hears it from first. Decide what you’re going to share, how you’re going to share it, and most importantly, when the best time is to have the conversation.
2. Timing is everything. Choose a quiet place to sit with your child one-on-one and look them in the eyes. Avoid having hard conversations when you’re busy making dinner or when your child is playing. The conversation at hand should be the center of both your attention.
3. Ask them what they already know. “There was a shooting at a school. What do you know about this?” And then listen, listen, and listen more.
4. Tell them how you feel. Sharing your emotions with your child allows them to create a deeper connection with you. It’s also a great opportunity to model behavior and emotional regulation for them.
5. Stick to the facts and avoid details. Tell them the outline of what happened. There’s no need to share gory details or show gruesome graphics.
As a parent, the greatest thing you can do for your child is build a deep connection with them. No matter how hard we try, we can’t control them or the world around them. Having hard conversations when they’re young allows them to see you as a safe, wise and trusted source for a lifetime.
