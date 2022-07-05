Reinhardt University in Georgia recently hosted the “George Scarbrough Symposium” as part of its opening for the George Scarbrough Center for Southern and Appalachian Literature. This is not the first time a college honored George. In 1999, Emory and Henry hosted a similar event and devoted an entire issue of its literary journal, “The Iron Mountain Review,” to George.
It’s easy to understand why both colleges chose George Scarbrough to study. Hundreds of his poems appeared in prestigious literary magazines. Five books of his verse were published, one of which was nominated for a Pulitzer. He also wrote a novel. If I listed all his literary awards here it would take up more space than this column allows.
George’s art embodies place — and the place is right under our noses. He grew up in Polk County and spent much of his young adult years in McMinn County. In his poems, he sometimes called the area “Eastanalle.”
Later in his life, George moved to Oak Ridge to care for his ailing mother, but the places of his youth always inhabited his heart — especially Polk County. He told Becky Mobbs that he always dreamed in black and white — unless the dream took place in Polk County. Then, it was always in color. He referred to the land between the Hiwassee and Ocoee rivers as his “Mesopotamia.” So, who was the person who saw this place as mythical?
George Scarbrough was born in 1915 in a tenant house on the Harrison Place at Patty Station in Polk County. The third of seven children born to Oscar and Anabel Scarbrough, he described himself as the family’s “first unwanted child.”
His father eked out a living as an itinerant sharecropper, always moving the family from farm to farm. In his unpublished journals, George describes their tenant houses as “more shacks than homes, more slatted cribs than shacks.” But George was introduced to language in those places. His mother taught him to recognize words by pointing them out on the newspapers that lined the walls. When George entered grammar school, he already knew how to read.
One exception to the hand-to-mouth conditions the family often endured occurred during the two years that Oscar worked on Nannie and Grace Chestnut’s farm near Englewood. For once, the family had enough money for necessities. In an interview, George related that the Chestnut sisters had their own library. He described them as “humanists of a sort.”
George’s higher education took place in fits and starts. After graduating from Polk County High School in 1935, he borrowed $10 apiece from 12 Benton businessmen and enrolled at the University of Tennessee. Financial pressures made it impossible for him to continue his studies, so he went home to Polk County. He taught school for a while but, like a number of his other teaching jobs, it did not end well.
Later, he secured a literary fellowship to the University of the South at Sewanee where he helped edit the “Sewanee Review.” George held fond memories of his studies at Sewanee, but a run-in with Dr. Alexander Guerry brought it to an end. Dr. Guerry confronted George to ask if it was true that George did not care much for the “Sewanee gentlemen.”
George answered by saying, “Most of them have more damn money than sense.”
Angered by George’s answer, Dr. Guerry informed him that, in order to retain his scholarship, he would work in the cafeteria the following year and wait on those he criticized. George refused. It took some time, but he went on to earn a BA from Lincoln Memorial University and a MA from the University of Tennessee.
When George’s first book of poetry, “Tellico Blue,” was reissued in 2000, the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association (TOHA) and Etowah Friendly Garden Club co-sponsored a book signing for him at the Etowah Depot. I did not expect much of a turnout for an old poet so I was surprised to wait in a line that extended far down the hall.
After George passed away, TOHA and the Chilhowee Readers organized his memorial service. Since George didn’t think much of formal religion, we held the ceremony at the Polk County Courthouse and followed it with a reception at the Polk County News. It was gratifying to see literary scholars from out of state show up in Benton to honor George.
Three years after George died, Iris Press published “Under the Lemon Tree,” a collection of George’s “Han-shan poems.” Han-shan was an 8th century reclusive Chinese poet that George discovered in the early 1990s. After reading Han-shan’s translated poems, George entered one of the most productive periods of his writing life. Basically, George adopted Han-shan as his alter ego to be able to say things he hesitated to share in his earlier work.
Literary critics say we should not assume George’s writing is only about this place. They argue that he used this place to write about universal themes. The last time I saw George, he stopped by the Etowah Depot to say hello.
He motioned me to lean toward him and he said, “I don’t hear so well anymore, Linda.”
I told him I was sorry, but he responded, “It’s fine. What I hear them say is infinitely more interesting than what they actually say anyway.”
Maybe that explains how he was able to blend myth and reality in such a beautiful way.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
